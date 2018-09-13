– The Sun News
Delta Government says it has mapped out safe grounds to mitigate the effects of flood on its citizens living in the riverine communities of the state.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Ernest Ogwezzy, said this at a forum to sensitize the people of the state on the flood alert by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency on Thursday in Asaba.

The forum was organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

He said that the safe grounds would be used as internally displaced persons’ (IDP) camps should the communities be hit by flood.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency on Sept. 8 warned of more flooding in some states in the north and some southern coastal cities.

It further warned states and communities by the banks of Rivers Niger and Benue and their floodplains, that there had been systematic daily rise in the water levels on both rivers.

The states are: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Taraba and Benue.
Ogwezzy also said that SEMA had begun sensitisation of communities to ensure that they were on red alert.

He said the positive response from the jingles had placed officials of SEMA on good footing to mitigate the effects of the impending flood.

Ogwezzy reaffirmed Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, saying that that was one of the cardinal tenets embedded in the SMART agenda of the current administration in the state.

