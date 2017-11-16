Delta govt. approves establishment of agro-industrial park

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved the establishment of an agro-industrial park at Aboh Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba, the state capital, said the approval was part of the decisions taken at the state executive council meeting.

Ukah said the construction of Ayakoromo Bridge across River Forcados in Burutu Local Government Area was also approved at the meeting.

He explained that the agro-industrial park will provide common dedicated infrastructure and facilities for agro-processing, value addition and agribusiness as a means to improving the ease-of-doing business.

Ukah added that it promote economic diversification and growth of the state, including creating more than 5,000 jobs along the agricultural value chain.

The project, according to the him, would be executed through public-private partnership between the state government, Mirai Group in Israel and Norsworthy Investments Limited.

On the Ayakoromo Bridge, Ukah said the approval was in line with the avowed determination of the state government to link riverine and upland communities thereby promoting economic and social integration.

He said with the construction of the Ayakoromo Bridge, Burutu town which hitherto has not been accessible by road, will soon become a beehive of social and economic activities with vehicular movements witnessed for the very first time.

The commissioner stated that the bridge will also connect other riverine communities to other parts of the state.

He said the council further approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Market and Crudas roads, construction of Kings street, reconstruction of Apollo/Palm avenue and the construction of Low Cost Housing Estate road, off Shell Road, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area.

Also approved is the rehabilitation of Issele-Uku/Issele-Mkpitime/Onicha-Olona road in Aniocha Local Government Area.