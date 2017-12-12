Delta fuel attack: Suspected mad man arrested
— 12th December 2017
From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The Ogwashi-Uku community local vigilance group in Delta State has arrested a man suspected to be insane in series of alleged fuel attack on families in the past two months within the community.
The suspect was spotted wandering around a burrow pit along the Ubulu-Unor road with a gallon of fuel, matches and other objects when the local security operatives swooped on him.
The residence of one of the victims of his alleged attack, Pastor Sydney Nwinga of the Redeem Christian Church of God who lost two children and himself hospitalized at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu for treatment, is close to the place of his arrest.
After he was handed over to the police, a source with Ogwashi-Uku police station, stated that the suspect refused to talk during interrogation.
According to the source, the police decided to keep him in order to establish whether he was the person pouring fuel through the windows of victims before setting the houses ablaze or whether there will be another attack on families at night after his arrest.
Police Public Relation Officer of the state command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the arrest of the man said the police were investigating whether he is truly insane.
No fewer than five children have reportedly lost their lives in the infernos allegedly caused by him while survivors were still battling for lives at various hospitals.
Ozoma of Ogwashi-Uku, Lawrence Okolobi had earlier lamented the sad development, describing the crime trend as worrisome.
Okolobi said the community authority tasked the vigilance groups to strengthen their investigation, arrest the culprits and make peace return to the community.
