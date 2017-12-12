The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Delta fuel attack: Suspected mad man arrested
12th December 2017 - 2019: APGA may run with Obiano for presidency
12th December 2017 - Court to hear Tarfa ‘s application Jan 17
12th December 2017 - Police, soldiers clash in Akure
12th December 2017 - Oyo deputy gov joins 2019 guber race
12th December 2017 - BREAKING: World Cup Qualifier: FIFA awards match to Algeria
12th December 2017 - Christmas: Okowa, Obiano promise free movement
12th December 2017 - Aviation unions cripple Kenya Airways operations
12th December 2017 - U.K: Six of Queen’s swans stabbed, beheaded in south London parks
12th December 2017 - Dogara frowns at Housing Fund law violation
Home / Cover / Updates / Delta fuel attack: Suspected mad man arrested

Delta fuel attack: Suspected mad man arrested

— 12th December 2017

 

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Ogwashi-Uku community local vigilance group in Delta State has arrested a man suspected to be insane in series of alleged fuel attack on families in the past two months within the community.

The suspect was spotted wandering around a burrow pit along the Ubulu-Unor road with a gallon of fuel, matches and other objects when the local security operatives swooped on him.

The residence of one of the victims of his alleged attack, Pastor Sydney Nwinga of the Redeem Christian Church of God who lost two children and himself hospitalized at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu for treatment, is close to the place of his arrest.

After he was handed over to the police, a source with Ogwashi-Uku police station, stated that the suspect refused to talk during interrogation.

According to the source, the police decided to keep him in order to establish whether he was the person pouring fuel through the windows of victims before setting the houses ablaze or whether there will be another attack on families at night after his arrest.
Police Public Relation Officer of the state command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the arrest of the man said the police were investigating whether he is truly insane.

No fewer than five children have reportedly lost their lives in the infernos allegedly caused by him while survivors were still battling for lives at various hospitals.

Ozoma of Ogwashi-Uku, Lawrence Okolobi had earlier lamented the sad development, describing the crime trend as worrisome.

Okolobi said the community authority tasked the vigilance groups to strengthen their investigation, arrest the culprits and make peace return to the community. 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta fuel attack: Suspected mad man arrested

— 12th December 2017

  From Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Ogwashi-Uku community local vigilance group in Delta State has arrested a man suspected to be insane in series of alleged fuel attack on families in the past two months within the community. The suspect was spotted wandering around a burrow pit along the Ubulu-Unor road with a gallon of…

  • 2019: APGA may run with Obiano for presidency

    — 12th December 2017

      Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!! Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly…

  • Court to hear Tarfa ‘s application Jan 17

    — 12th December 2017

      By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere has fixed January 17, 2018 for hearing of the application filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Rickey Tarfa seeking to be discharged and acquitted in a corruption trial. Tarfa was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial…

  • Police, soldiers clash in Akure

    — 12th December 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Soldiers and police officers Tuesday engaged in serious confrontation which almost resulted into a clash in Akure, the Ondo State capital. About four feuding soldiers clashed with some five police officers at a motor park located at Ilesa garage area. But for the timely intervention of leaders of the National Union…

  • Oyo deputy gov joins 2019 guber race

    — 12th December 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Deputy governor of Oyo State, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, on Tuesday made his intention to join the 2019 governorship race known to the leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. His declaration was at the state party secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan, where he said he joined the race…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share