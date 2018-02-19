The Sun News
Delta expands scope of job creation programme                                                   

Over 740 youth enrolled in the third cycle of the Delta State Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) received pleasant surprises at the weekend when the government informed that it has expanded the scope of its training to include new elements to help them acquire multiple skills and optimum proficiency in their different chosen vocations.

The State Chief Job Creation Officer, Professor Eric Eboh, revealed at the conclusion of their orientation programme at the Delta Songhai Camp, Amukpe, that the expansion became necessary to keep the trainers abreast with new technologies and market demands ahead of the establishment of their own businesses.

“For those in ICT, we are looking beyond computer hardware which was on offer in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 cycles. Even though computer hardware is still part of the training, we have expanded to include software development, data base development and website development, so that you can come out as compete ICT persons. Your curriculum and training guide reflect this content and your trainers have been fully briefed,” Prof Eboh told the participants who erupted in celebration.

Similarly, those enrolled for training in hairdressing are to take additional courses in cosmetology as related aspects of the body care and beauty industry, while those listed for electrical installations will have additional training in solar energy installation and maintenance.

Trainees in building services considered themselves exceptionally lucky over the earlier graduates of the programme as they will now undergo training in all building related skills including the installation of POP, tiling, interlocking and roofing.

“All these skills are related and we are sending the trainees to centres that have these facilities under one shop. Our objective is to impart greater versatility on the youth in line with new technologies and market demands so that they have more variations for business engagement when they establish their own enterprises,” Eboh explained.

The job creation and empowerment scheme which is a cardinal programme of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa SMART agenda for prosperity for all Deltans has empowered over 2,500 youths through training and financial provisions for start-up and personal upkeep to establish their own businesses. To ensure discipline and effective delivery of the programme which has recorded over 75 per cent success rate, the state set up a Youth Monitoring and Mentoring Scheme to keep tab on the participants and provide post-graduate support for the entrepreneurs.

It entered its third cycle with the orientation programme held last weekend for new participants who will proceed to different training centres by March 1, 2018.

