Home / National / Delta dep. Speaker loses CPS

Delta dep. Speaker loses CPS

— 20th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Oyibosochukwu Mike Nwabueze, is dead.

Nwabueze died on January 13, 2018, after a brief illness at the age of 62. A veteran journalist and politician, the late Nwabueze was a strong advocate of peace.

Nwabueze, one-time vice chairman of Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, was a skilled and eloquent public speaker who mastered the quality of artistry and persuasiveness in speech and writing.

Before venturing into politics, the late Nwabueze proved his mettle as a journalist in various establishments including the Vanguard, The Pointer, Triumph, and New Outlook, among others.

A statement issued by the family and signed by his son, Uche Nwabueze, said the burial ceremony starts with service of songs on Thursday March 8 2018 at his residence in Ashaka.

The statement added funeral service/interment will follow at his family compound, Umu-Inyagbo quarters of Inyi kingdom in Ndokwa East local Government Area.

