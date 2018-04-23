Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government, on Monday, in Asaba, decried the non-response by the Federal Government to several applications for the refund of money it has so far expended on rehabilitation and reconstruction of federal roads within the state.

The state government stated that the non-response and non-release of the refunds were affecting the already lean finances of the state.

Commissioner for Works in the state, Mr. James Augoye, who decried the development during a ministerial press briefing on the activities of the ministry, however, emphasised that the development has not strained the relationship between the state and the Federal Government.

Augoye listed some of the federal roads the state government had intervened as the Asaba-Ughelli road dualisation, Benin-Sapele road and Agbor-Eku road.

He explained that the Agbor-Eku road has since expired, and thus needed outright reconstruction, adding that because of the huge financial outlay involved, the state government decided to rehabilitate critical portions.

According to him, the intervention on the Benin-Sapele cost over N200 million, and was executed in collaboration with the state comptroller of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), noting that despite the collaboration, the Federal Government has not responded to the application for refunds.

Earlier, the commissioner informed newsmen that road development and construction is a salient factor in the achievement of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa S.M.A.R.T. Agenda.

“In line with this realisation, the ministry has embarked on the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation and maintenance of 193 road projects at a cost of over N112 between May 2015 and March 2018 covering over 732 kilometers of road and 229 kilometers of concrete-lined drains.

“The value of the projects currently being handled by the ministry, including those inherited from the previous administration is put at over N215 billion and involves 208 roads with a total length of 866 kilometers. Of this figure, 92 roads covering over 350 kilometers have been completed while 116 roads are at various stages of completion,” he added.

Augoye stated that the job for the completion of the rehabilitation of runway and taxiways, extension of box culvert and ancillary works at Asaba Airport will be delivered next month, adding that the objective is to position the airport to realize its full potential by attracting more flights and larger aircraft.

The commissioner seized the opportunity to highlight the technical details of three major storm water routing projects in Asaba, the state capital, explaining that the intention of the jobs was to mitigate flooding experienced in various parts of the capital city.