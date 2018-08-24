Delta declares operation show your PVC in public service

According to a circular from the Office of the Head of Service, the government insisted that public servants may now be required to produce PVCs for official purposes.

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Apart from declaring two work free days to enable public servants in Delta State participate in the ongoing voters’ registration, the state government has taken further steps in a bid to coerce all public servants to register and obtain their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs).

The government, yesterday declared that any public servant seeking its assistance must produce his/her PVC before they could be given audience.

According to a circular from the Office of the Head of Service (HoS) and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. F. O. Isume, the government insisted that public servants may now be required to produce PVCs for official purposes.

The government in the circular, dated, August 15, 2018 with reference number HOS.30/1/T1/57, said: “Please note that government may not be willing to accept excuses for non-possession of the PVC should there be need to tender it for official purposes.”

The circular which made reference to a government special announcement by the Office of the Secretary to the Government dated, August 14, 2018, urged public servants in the state to participate fully in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

The state government in the said special announcement declared two days, August 16 and 17, 2018 work-free to enable public servants participate in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since extended to August 31, 2018.