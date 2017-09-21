Delta CP orders arrest of four officers for murder

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, has ordered the immediate arrest, detention and investigation of four policemen for alleged professional misconduct and murder.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Asaba by the command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, disclosed that the CP gave the directive following report that the affected office shot three persons during a child dedication ceremony in Warri.

Aniamaka gave the names of the officers as Inspector Samuel Imana, Inspector Anthony Nwali, Sergeant Anthony Oniri and Corporal Innocent Ajah, adding that they were attached to Area Commander’s office, Warri.

He said during the child dedication ceremony at Edjewo by Poloko Market in the oil rich city, the officers were “alleged to have engaged in shooting, which resulted in the death of Elvis Ovie while two others were injured.

“The CP who was miffed at the apparently reckless and unwarranted shooting by the police officers vowed that appropriate sanctions would be meted to the erring officers after investigation is concluded.

“The CP, while reiterating that the command will not condone any act of impunity by any of his officers and men, expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and the injured and prays for speedy recovery of the injured victims.”

About two months ago, the command dismissed three officers who were caught on illegal duty. The dismissed officers are now facing trial in court.