Delta Council Polls: Voters comply with restriction order in Warri

— 6th January 2018

(NAN)

There was almost full compliance in Warri and environs with the restriction of movement order by the Delta Government as the council polls began on Saturday.

NAN reports that only very few persons and vehicles on special duties were seen on the normally busy major roads of Warri and environs.

Security operatives were stationed at strategic positions like the Refinery junction in Ekpan and Airport road to enforce compliance.

Though shops were not open for businesses, traders of food items in Okere market in Warri South were selling to customers.

Election materials were moved from the Delta Independent Electoral Commission’s (DESIEC) office in Warri South Local Government Area to the various wards and units as at 8:24 a.m.

The exercise overall had been very peaceful, according to the Electoral Officer in Warri South, Mr. Tedeye Omagba

“You can see the presence of heavy security men around.

“The people have been very orderly and I assure you everything will end peacefully,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Uvwie Local Government Area, Mr. Kelly Otuedon, said the party had done a lot of grassroots campaign to guarantee the party’s victory at the poll.

Otuedon, who is also the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security Matters, dismissed the claim that the party imposed candidates on the people in the council.

“We did not impose any candidate on the people. They chose their candidates and are ready to defend their choice today at the poll.

“So far the exercise has been so peaceful,” he said.

Voting materials had not been moved from the Uvwie Council as at 9:30 a.m, NAN reports.

It has also been reported that the DESIEC office in Ughelli North was set ablaze by suspected hoodlums.

