The Sun News
Latest
12th January 2018 - Fayose raps Buhari over appointment of northerner as NIA DG
12th January 2018 - More mobile policemen deployed to Benue
12th January 2018 - Yusuf Buhari to be discharged soon – Presidency
12th January 2018 - Arrested militant leader killed in gun battle in Bayelsa
12th January 2018 - Trump ‘got message’ on opposition to visit – London Mayor Khan
12th January 2018 - Facebook plans major changes to news feed
12th January 2018 - Nigeria ended 2017 with 101,695 domain names
12th January 2018 - Delta: ‘No absentees’, Okowa says as he swears-in new councilmen
12th January 2018 - China demands Delta Air Lines publicly apologise for listing Taiwan, Tibet as countries
12th January 2018 - Miyetti Allah leaders blamed for Benue killings, lawmaker calls for arrests
Home / National / Delta: ‘No absentees’, Okowa says as he swears-in new councilmen

Delta: ‘No absentees’, Okowa says as he swears-in new councilmen

— 12th January 2018

Paul Osuyi, Delta; NAN

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa swore-in elected council chairmen of Ughelli North LGA and Ethiope East LGA after their victories in Tuesday’s rescheduled local government elections.

Governor Okowa told the newly elected chairmen of the 25 local government areas that he would not tolerate absenteeism from work.

He said the development of local government areas was of great concern to his administration.

“There is a lot of work to be done in our local council areas because we are in a very hard times.

“Though we agree that things are improving, but there is still a lot to be done to take us to where we should be.

“So, to that extent, the new chairmen and all those who are going to work with them should realise that it is not going to be all rosy.

“As you resume duty, you definitely have to work with the staff and management of the local councils in the interest of the people,” Okowa said.

He reminded the new chairmen that priority should be given to payment of salaries and security in their respective local government areas.

Okowa said: “Let me remind our new chairmen and all those who are going to work with them that security of lives and property are paramount to this administration.

“So, I want to urge you and charge you that you take matters of security in your council areas seriously.

“I also expect that council chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors would return to the local government areas where they preside over.

“I would not want to have absentee council chairmen, vice chairmen or councillors in any local government in the state.”

The Governor had on Monday, January 8, sworn-in 23 out of the 25 council chairmen. The 23 earlier sworn in were returned as winners of the council polls in their respective localities in the election conducted last Saturday by Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC).
Elections could not hold on Saturday in Ughelli North, where DSIEC office was razed and in Ethiope East due to violence.
The election of the remaining two councilmen held on January 9 due to the violence.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose raps Buhari over appointment of northerner as NIA DG

— 12th January 2018

…Says, ‘Buhari is unrepentant sectional leader’ Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has chided President Muhammadu Buhari over replacement of the sacked National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director General, Ambassador Ayo Oke with Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, a northerner, saying; “The President has further demonstrated to Nigerians that he is an unrepentant sectional leader, who does not…

  • More mobile policemen deployed to Benue

    — 12th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, has promised that the police would restore sanity in Benue, insisting that the problem between farmers and herdsmen in the state was not insurmountable. Habila, who made the promise while deploying more mobile policemen to some troubled areas of Benue on…

  • Yusuf Buhari to be discharged soon – Presidency

    — 12th January 2018

    JulianaTaiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has disclosed that Yusuf Buhari, who was was involved in a motorbike accident that resulted in head injury and broken limp, will soon be discharged. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Yusuf, who was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, on December 26,…

  • Arrested militant leader killed in gun battle in Bayelsa

    — 12th January 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The arrested militant leader, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo aka Karowei, has been killed in a gun battle while trying to escape. According to the military Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (ODS), Karowei after his arrest confessed to several crimes in Ekeremor and Burutu local government areas in Bayelsa and Delta states respectively. He…

  • Facebook plans major changes to news feed

    — 12th January 2018

    Facebook is to change how its news feed works, making posts from businesses, brands and media less prominent. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share