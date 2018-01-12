Delta: ‘No absentees’, Okowa says as he swears-in new councilmen

Paul Osuyi, Delta; NAN

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa swore-in elected council chairmen of Ughelli North LGA and Ethiope East LGA after their victories in Tuesday’s rescheduled local government elections.

Governor Okowa told the newly elected chairmen of the 25 local government areas that he would not tolerate absenteeism from work.

He said the development of local government areas was of great concern to his administration.

“There is a lot of work to be done in our local council areas because we are in a very hard times.

“Though we agree that things are improving, but there is still a lot to be done to take us to where we should be.

“So, to that extent, the new chairmen and all those who are going to work with them should realise that it is not going to be all rosy.

“As you resume duty, you definitely have to work with the staff and management of the local councils in the interest of the people,” Okowa said.

He reminded the new chairmen that priority should be given to payment of salaries and security in their respective local government areas.

Okowa said: “Let me remind our new chairmen and all those who are going to work with them that security of lives and property are paramount to this administration.

“So, I want to urge you and charge you that you take matters of security in your council areas seriously.

“I also expect that council chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors would return to the local government areas where they preside over.

“I would not want to have absentee council chairmen, vice chairmen or councillors in any local government in the state.”

The Governor had on Monday, January 8, sworn-in 23 out of the 25 council chairmen. The 23 earlier sworn in were returned as winners of the council polls in their respective localities in the election conducted last Saturday by Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC).

Elections could not hold on Saturday in Ughelli North, where DSIEC office was razed and in Ethiope East due to violence.

The election of the remaining two councilmen held on January 9 due to the violence.