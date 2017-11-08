Delta confirms one case of monkey pox

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The dreaded monkey pox virus has continued to spread in Delta State with the state government, on Wednesday, confirmed one case of the virus among the five suspected cases that were earlier reported.

The result of the other samples sent to the laboratory in far away Dakar, Senegal, are being expected, according to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge who made this known during the debriefing session from officials of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NCDC officials have been in the state since October 27 to get first hand information from communities where there are suspected monkey pox cases in a bid to provide technical assistance on the disease.

Dr. Azinge listed Aniocha South, Ethiope East, Ika North East, Ndokwa East and Sapele local government areas as the localities where the five suspected cases were initially detected, adding that the cases are being handled by experts.

He disclosed that a total of 45 contact persons are under follow up by relevant authorities of which sixteen of such have been completed.

Azinge stated that constant border patrols of neigbouring council areas of Patani, Bomadi, Ughelli and Burutu to Bayelsa State have been stepped up with the view to checking suspected cases from further entering into the state unnoticed.

Assuring residents of the state, the commissioner said government was on top of its game as it has carried out sensitization of disease surveillance officers in the 25 LGAs in collaboration with the World Health Organisation.

He urged the general public not to panic but go to the nearest health facility if they notice any signs/symptoms of the disease.