Delta lifts community policing with observation post, transit camp

At the headquarters of the Delta State Police Command in Asaba are two recently built imposing structures with obvious security implications as far as policing is concerned in the oil-rich state.

The architectural and aesthetic structures – observation post and transit camp – were conceived at a time officers deployed to the state had no place to lay their heads and relax their bodies in order to settle in for the demands of the job.

Some of them had to improvise makeshift tents at the entrance of the command headquarters to shield themselves from the elements, while such makeshift structures constituted an eyesore to the environment.

Former Commissioner of Police in the state, now an Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Mr. Alkali Baba Usman is said to have conceived the idea in 2016, and immediately approached the Delta State Oil and Gas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to assist in building the edifices.

The request was forwarded to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who not only approved the projects, but also gave his nod to the construction of the Police Children School in Oghara, which at present, is said to be at its completion stage.

Inaugurating the projects, Governor Okowa called on all well meaning individuals, corporate organisations and other agencies to support security agencies so as to ensure peace and security in the society.