Delta lifts community policing with observation post, transit camp— 7th August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
At the headquarters of the Delta State Police Command in Asaba are two recently built imposing structures with obvious security implications as far as policing is concerned in the oil-rich state.
The architectural and aesthetic structures – observation post and transit camp – were conceived at a time officers deployed to the state had no place to lay their heads and relax their bodies in order to settle in for the demands of the job.
Some of them had to improvise makeshift tents at the entrance of the command headquarters to shield themselves from the elements, while such makeshift structures constituted an eyesore to the environment.
Former Commissioner of Police in the state, now an Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Mr. Alkali Baba Usman is said to have conceived the idea in 2016, and immediately approached the Delta State Oil and Gas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to assist in building the edifices.
The request was forwarded to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who not only approved the projects, but also gave his nod to the construction of the Police Children School in Oghara, which at present, is said to be at its completion stage.
Inaugurating the projects, Governor Okowa called on all well meaning individuals, corporate organisations and other agencies to support security agencies so as to ensure peace and security in the society.
He said the task of ensuring peace and security should not be left for government alone, stressing that “individuals who are blessed, corporate organisations ought to and should continue to support police in their work so that they can have the best in delivering their duties because when they have the best working environment they are likely to be more civil in your duties.
“As a country and as a people, we must realise that we require the partnership of the police and we ought to be their partners if we want things to work, the private sector should support the security agencies to ensure peace and security in the country.”
He commended DESOPADEC and the Delta State Security Trust Fund for the building project and operational vehicles.
While congratulating the management of the state police command for the leadership qualities in bringing out the best in subordinates, the governor eulogised DSP Usman Dimka for his initiative in building the office and Transit Camp, and urged others to emulate him.
Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Mustafa thanked the government for its support.
He said after the completion of the projects, government directed DESOPADEC to release funds for equipping the post with CCTV cameras and air-conditioners, while the Transit Camp was furnished with beds and other modern facilities.
Mustafa said the Okowa administration has never turned its back on the command anytime they needed assistance.
“When our officers and men get incapacitated or die in the course of duty or on issues of accommodation and other welfare matters, his response has always been swift.” He said the establishment of the Eagle Net Special Squad in 2016 and its subsequent fortification was also made possible by the governor.
“Needless to state that the establishment of the Eagle Net Special Squad to complement the efforts of other existing operational outfits such as the Quick Response Squad (QRS), the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squads (SAKCCS), the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), the Dragon and Safer Highways outfits etc, has aided greatly in the fight against serious crimes and criminality in the state.
“In addition to the 10 brand new Hilux vans which the administration earlier gave to Eagle Net Squad at its inception, 20 Siena buses with specially fabricated cell facilities for detention of suspects have been provided by the state through the assistance of the Delta State Security Trust Fund,” he added.
According to him, the Eagle Net Squad “was given 10 brand new vans for its take-off operations and a storey building project is presently under construction at Ekpan Division Warri, which, when completed, will serve as an operational base for the Squad and equally meet the officers’ need for accommodation. Also, the squad’s over one hundred personnel were placed on good allowances by the State Government.”
Mustafa praised the commander of the squad, DSP Dimka A. Usman for his exemplary leadership, saying that he has no doubt that the office complex under construction will be completed in due course.
“Let me seize this opportunity to at once thank everyone who has in one way or another supported this commendable project. Yes, true to our earnest expectation, many well-meaning individuals, corporate organizations and the State Government gave a helping hand and thus, helped to bring the dream to reality.
“Suffice it to state that today, like every parent whose offspring is doing well, I feel highly proud and elated and all I can say is thank you DSP Dimka for bringing honor to yourself, the Eagle Net Special Squad, the officers and men of the command and the entire Nigeria Police Force.
You have best exemplified the message which has been my watchword since my assumption of office as Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command which is: ‘leave the Command or any place u find yourself, better than you met it.’
“By building this ultra-modern office, along with its accompanying Women Police Transit Camp/Public Toilet and Bathroom, you have bequeathed a worthwhile legacy to generations of policemen and women and even those yet unborn who one day will serve in this command.
“Let me at this juncture say a very big thank you to DESOPADEC for all they have done in the past and doing now to make the job of policing in the Command less burdensome. This project – Observation Post/Transit Camp – like others before it remains a living worthwhile testament to DESOPADEC’s immeasurable and quantifiable value to the command and will further cement our relationship with them,” he added.
