The Sun News
Latest
31st March 2018 - Delta community leader to die by hanging for murder of youth
31st March 2018 - Jigawa Poly student stabs girlfriend
31st March 2018 - Delta 2019: Uduaghan endorses Okowa for second term
31st March 2018 - 2 injured in Ondo East APC bloody clash
31st March 2018 - Kebbi police rescue Chief Imam after 12 days in captivity
31st March 2018 - Easter: Christians urged to embrace teachings of Christ, live in peace
31st March 2018 - Four killed, 13 injured in Maiduguri blasts
31st March 2018 - Sierra Leone votes in delayed presidential run-off
31st March 2018 - Palestinian Gaza border protest ends in bloodbath
31st March 2018 - Move closer to God, Ademowo challenges Christians at Easter
Home / National / Delta community leader to die by hanging for murder of youth

Delta community leader to die by hanging for murder of youth

— 31st March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Delta

A community leader in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Newton Agbofobo, has been sentenced to death by hanging by the state High Court sitting in Asaba for the 2016 murder of vice chairman of the community youth association, late John Mogidi.

Agbofobo was arraigned on a four count charge of conspiracy to commit murder; murder of one John Mogidi; conspiracy to commit attempted murder; and attempted murder of one Innocent Akemu.

The court found him guilty on all the charges, and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment on count one (conspiracy to commit murder), while on count two which is murder, the court pronounced that the convict should die by hanging.

The court further sentenced him to seven years behind bars on count three (conspiracy to commit attempted murder), and 21 years imprisonment on count four which is attempted murder.

The convict was said have had a different faction of the community youth leadership against the leadership of the murdered John Mogidi.

According to one of the prosecution witnesses, Innocent Akemu who is a victim of the attempted murder, the convict had on May 16, 2016 led seven armed boys in two vehicles – a Prado SUV and a Toyota Camry to intercept the motorcycle he and the deceased were riding in along NPA Expressway in Ekpan.

The witness said the boys, acting on the orders of the convict, were forcing Mogidi into the SUV which he resisted, adding that at this point, one of the armed boys identified as Darlington pulled the trigger and shot the deceased at close range which led to instant death.

According to the witness, seeing that his friend had been killed, he immediately bolted and the assailant also opened fire on him, shooting him from behind before they drove off from the scene thinking that he was dead.

Akemu gave evidence as one of the four prosecuting witnesses called by the
prosecutor (a private lawyer who was given a fiat by the state Attorney-General to prosecute the matter on behalf of the
state).

The convict in his statement to the police had denied his involvement in
the killing but was unable to tell the police where he was at the material time.

He said he could not remember exactly where he was on the day and time the killing occurred but during trial he claimed he was at home but was unable to call any witness during trial in his defence to convince the court of his alibi.

Agbofobo further denied ever calling the deceased on phone to threaten him but the call log of the deceased which was obtained from his mobile network provider and tendered in court as exhibit showed that he was not a witness of truth.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta community leader to die by hanging for murder of youth

— 31st March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Delta A community leader in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Newton Agbofobo, has been sentenced to death by hanging by the state High Court sitting in Asaba for the 2016 murder of vice chairman of the community youth association, late John Mogidi. Agbofobo was arraigned on a four count…

  • Jigawa Poly student stabs girlfriend

    — 31st March 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The hitherto quite atmosphere of Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, in Jigawa State, was disrupted when an outraged 26-year-old Tolu Joshua stabs his girlfriend, 21 year old Faiza Musa on her back in front of the female hostel of the school. The incidence which occurred since last week now was said to have…

  • Delta 2019: Uduaghan endorses Okowa for second term

    — 31st March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second term, and urged political office holders to unflinchingly support the Governor to succeed. Dr. Uduaghan spoke on Saturday at Ubulu-Uku where he was chairman of the occasion at a grand reception organised for Mrs. Joan Mrakpor,…

  • APC Ondo

    2 injured in Ondo East APC bloody clash

    — 31st March 2018

    There appears to be no end in sight to the leadership crisis rocking the Ondo East Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a bloody clash between supporters of two rival groups in the local government. It was gathered that during the melee, two party supporters were injured at the Council’s…

  • KIDNAPPERS Kebbi

    Kebbi police rescue Chief Imam after 12 days in captivity

    — 31st March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Police Command has rescued the Chief Imam of Senchi, in Zuru Local Government Area, Alhaji Mode Senchi, from the den of kidnappers after 12 days in the captivity. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru, who paraded three suspected kidnappers behind the Islamic Cleric, on Thursday,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share