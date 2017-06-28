Delta community elders denounce leadership crisis

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Elders of Iwhrekan community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have said that there is no form of crisis in the community and that executive of the community headed by Mr. Oghogho Ovie Precious remained intact.

This is coming on the heels of speculations in some quarters that the leadership crisis had engulfed the community with the executive in disarray.

But the elders who were led by Pa. Egegbe Egidi insisted that the community is very peaceful and that there is no other executive except the one being led by Mr. Precious which is the legally recognized executive to act on behalf of the community.

Egidi explained that Iwhrekan community consist of four quarters including Ekregare, Ogbokpa, Ogbetedo and Ekrijigbe, noting that the executive positions are zoned amongst the quarters to run for two years as stated in the constitution without any form of tenure elongation.

“Ekrijigbe quarter which brought Mr. Vincent Gbemre as chairman started 6th June, 2015, after having been sworn-in by Edion-In-Council along other members, stayed brief in office before his cousin, Chavwuko Gbemre took him to court and was removed after three months.

“After Vincent Gbemre was replaced by his cousin, Chavwuko Gbemre, he continued and completed the two years tenure of Ekrijigbe quarter, but l was surprised Chavwuko Gbemre was battling for tenure elongation when his cousin had served the first three months of the two years.

“Instead vacating office as other of his executive did, Chavwuko Gbemre went ahead arguing that since he was sworn in September 28, 2015, his tenure will end same September 28, 2017, pretending not to know that his cousin had served for three months of his quarter before he took over as chairman.

“The new executives having been sworn-in by the Edion-In-Council at the community town hall, were later led by Mr. Samuel Gokeme to see Chief J.K.B. Gbemre at Warri where he offered prayers of successful administration for the new executives headed by Oghogho.

“Chief J.K.B. Gbemre’s claim that he was not aware of the new executives led by Oghogho Precious sworn-in by the Edion-In-Council as perform by Pa Egidi is not an excuse because his absence cannot stop the Edion-In-Council carrying out its constitutional duty once the council had formed a quorum.

“The new executives after being sworn-in by the Edion-In-Council at the community town hall were later led by Mr. Samuel Gokeme to see Chief J.K.B. Gbemre at Warri where he offered prayers of successful administration for the new executives,” he explained.