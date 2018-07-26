Delta: CDHR decries oppression of Odidi community indigenes by oil firms

Delta State branch of Committee For Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has condemned the oppressive mode of operations adopted by the management of NECONDE Energy Ltd., operators of OML 42, in dealing with indigenes of Odidi community, Warri South West Local Government Area of the state.

The human rights body in a petition addressed to the Federal Government through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, frowned at the way and manner the management of the company engages in ‘divide and rule’ to tear the community apart by recognising and dealing with few interest groups against the general wellbeing of the people.

Specifically, it faulted the secrecy in the process of employment by the company which allows few elders and community executive members to hijack the process, thereby allowing provisions for ghost worker slots that are often being shared between community and company representatives at the detriment of jobless able bodied youths who are mostly graduates.

CDHR, in a copy of the petition signed by its Chairman, Prince Kehinde Taiga, in Warri, yesterday, urged the minister to, as matter of urgency, call for the review of the employment processes and contract awards that were fraudulently issued by the company to pacify few individuals.