Delta Assembly mourns Oyo Speaker

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State House of Assembly has expressed grief over the sudden death of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Michael Adesina Adeyemo, who passed on last Friday, April 27 at the age of 47.

At resumption of plenary, on Wednesday, members of the Delta State House of Assembly observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased.

Besides, Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori read a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues, saying that the sad news of Adeyemo’s death came as a rude shock.

The message read in parts: “With heavy hearts, we commiserate with the Oyo State House of Assembly, Government and the good people of Oyo State on the sudden demise of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Michael Adesina Adeyemo.

“However, we are consoled that the Speaker who was an epitome of humility and high intelligence lived an exemplary life. We are surely going to miss the Speaker who was patriotic and hardworking.”

They prayed God to grant members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, the good people of the state and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We also pray God to grant the soul of the departed Speaker eternal rest in His bosom until we meet to part no more,” the message added.