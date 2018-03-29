The Sun News
Delta approves rehabilitation of 4 roads in Asaba

Delta approves rehabilitation of 4 roads in Asaba

— 29th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved the construction, rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of four roads, in Asaba, the capital territory.

This was part of the decisions taken during the State Executive Council meeting held inside the Government House, Asaba.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who spoke after the meeting listed the approvals to include the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Ibusa Road (from Nnebisi Road to Benin/Asaba Expressway), and the construction of Ambassador Leo Okogwu Road (from Onwuegbuzie Street junction to Osuzoka Street in Zappa), Asaba.

Others are the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Jesus Saves Road (from Summit Road junction to Onwuegbuzie Street junction) and Onwuegbuzie Street (from Jesus Saves Road junction to Nnebisi Road by Konwea Plaza), and the construction of NCC Institute/State’s Owner-Occupier Housing Estate/CBN Housing Estate Road, off Asaba-Ugbolu-Illah Road, Ugbolu, Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Ukah further disclosed that the construction of Creme Suites Road, Owa-Ekei, (from old Lagos-Asaba Road to Kingsway Street junction)  in Ika North East, the rehabilitation and construction of various roads in Ekakpamre, Ughelli South and the construction of Queens Street, Boji Boji,  Agbor, Ika South, were equally approved.

