Delta approves payment of bursary for students

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved the release of funds for the payment of the 2016/2017 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this, in Asaba, at the end of the State Executive Council, did not mention the amount but explained that the move was part of the present administration’s desire to develop human capacity.

Ukah also said the council further approved the conversion of the current status of residents of the Junior and Middle Management Staff Quarters in Asaba from tenancy to owner-occupier as part of government’s social responsibility.

He explained that under the new arrangement, occupiers of the quarters will pay N800, 000.00 for the one-bedroom apartments and N1, 600,000.00 for the two-bedroom apartments.

Ukah revealed that modalities for the payments by the residents would be determined in due course, through the Delta Trust Mortgage Bank.

He also disclosed that the EXCO approved the award of the contract for the completion of the second phase of outstanding works of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, and the transfer of ownership of Ughelli Modern Market to the authorities of Ughelli North Local Government Council.

According to him, the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Akpojotor Ekpo I, the Okpara-Uku of the Orogun Kingdom was equally approved.