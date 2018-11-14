Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government, on Wednesday, approved the sum of sum of N312, 448,574.60, for the payment of the 2017/2018 academic session Students’ Special Assistance Scheme otherwise known as bursary.

Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, disclosed this in Asaba after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by the state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ukah said the over N300 million was the amount required by the State Bursary and Scholarship Board to successfully implement the 2017/2018 bursary scheme.

He also revealed that the sum of N473, 832,845.20, being the balance of the state counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education, was also approved.

According to him, council also gave approval to the appointments of two traditional rulers, including Prof. Paul Oghenero Okumagba as the Idama II, the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South; and Henry Ezeagwukpo Jegbefume I, as the Obi of Akumazi Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area.

Ukah said council further approved the construction of Abavo Circular Road (Phase II), Abavo in Ika South; completion of the dualisation and rehabilitation of Emore Road in Oleh town, Isoko South; and the construction of Ugbomro Road (Sector II) from Ughelli/Warri Expressway Junction at Iteregbi Village to the main gate of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Other roads approved are the construction of Akumazi/Owerre-Olubor/Ekwuoma Link Road (Phase II) with a 265 meters spur to Obior/Ogwashi-Uku Road; construction of Hon. Abinoko Way, Community Road and Ekuobodo Village Road, (Phase I), EkuobodoVillage, Mosogar, Ethiope West; and the reconstruction of Igbodo/Obior Road in Ika North East and Aniocha North localities.

Also included is the construction of Ajagbodudu Township Roads including Diden Road and link the community to Oghareki-Ajagbodudu Road to Ugbenu/Koko Road, Ajagbodudu Town Hall Road and Dudu Road.