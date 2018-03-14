The Sun News
Delta approves contract to complete Stephen Keshi stadium

— 14th March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has approved the award of contract for the completion of the second phase of outstanding works at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the state capital.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah who made this known on Wednesday, said that the approval was part of the decisions taken during the State Executive Council meeting held, in Asaba.

He said that the approval is to ensure that the stadium is ready to host the 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Competition scheduled to hold in August this year.

Ukah said that the hosting right of the event, given to the state by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), will not only harness the budding talents that abound in the state, but will further promote grassroot sports development in Delta State.

He also stated that council approved the appointment of Obi Julius U. Enueme, as the Agadagba of (Obiava) Adiai Kingdom in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

Ukah said the construction of Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA) Housing Estate Road in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, was equally approved.

According to him, the construction of Efeizomor II Road,  Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area, the construction of Main Axial Road in Erowha Community (from Patani end to the river) in Isoko South Local Government Area and the rehabilitation and expansion of Access Road to Uwvie Modern Market, Ugbolokposo, from PTI Road/Alegbo Road junction to DSC Expressway in Effurun, Uwvie Local Government Area, also got the nod of the state government.

