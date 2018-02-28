Delta approves 10,000 housing units for civil servants

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The construction of a 10,000 housing units for civil servants of Delta State has been approved by the state government.

The housing units will be constructed in Illah,in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, according to the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah.

Ukah who disclosed this to newsmen, on Wednesday, in Asaba, at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, added that the project would be executed in partnership with Greenfield Assets Limited.

He explained that the housing units was to alleviate the acute housing shortage of civil servants in the state, especially the capital city, Asaba, with a view to making the beneficiaries more comfortable to meet the demands of their offices.

Ukah said the council also approved the Phase I of the completion of the Udu Harbour Market, as well as the construction of concrete drains and discharge channel from Refinery Road through Aribogha Street, Jesus is Lord Street to the natural waterway by Regal Clinic, Jakpa Road, Effurun, in anticipation of the raining season.

He said in the administration’s avowed determination to connect all communities to major cities in the state, council further approved the continuation of the construction of Ibusa/Achalla/Asaba Road (Phase 1: 4.125 km) in Oshimili North Local Government Area, in addition to the construction of Ogulagha/Youbebe/Biniebiama Road (1,500 metres) in Burutu Local Government Area and the rehabilitation of Orogun-Emevor Road and Erhieta Road (4.6 kilometres).

Also approved was the completion of the New General Hospital Road with a spur to Joy Ariguzor Street, off Okpanam Road, in the state capital territory, the construction of Arhagba–Orogun Road (11.294 kilometres) in Ughelli North Local Government Area and the construction of Upper Ojekpolor Street, (1,150 metres) in Ika North East Local Government Area.