Delta APC may self-destruct, unless… – Aginighan

Ben Dunno, Warri

A chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Pastor Power Aginighan, has raised fears over the possible extinction of the party in the state should the Comrade Adams Oshiomole-led national exco fails to provide political solution to the lingering crisis in the party.

Raising the alarm in an open letter addressed to new APC national Chairman, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, Aginighan called for an holistic political resolution of the crisis based on true and transparent reconciliatory process in the state

The former Acting Managing Director of NDDC, who expressed confidence in the ability of the new party national exco to proffer workable political solutions to the prolonged leadership crisis in the state, noted that there can never be a better time to start the peace and reconciliation process than now.

According to him, “Let me begin by formally congratulating our national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole on his well-deserved election and subsequent inauguration as the 2nd National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

“It was no mean feat that all the key stakeholders of the Party endorsed your candidature leading to the withdrawal of other equally very formidable contenders from the Chairmanship race”.

“It is my prayer that you will bring your vast experience from the labour movement to successful governance in the murky waters of Nigerian national politics to bear on the performance of your duties”.

“It also my prayer that you will be true to the Oath of Office you have publicly sworn to at your inauguration before God and so many witnesses at the National Convention of the APC”.

“Your Excellency, I wish to take the liberty of this letter to commend your very smart move to the National Assembly to engage with key leaders of the Party on the imperative of peaceful resolution of crises within the Party”.

“Many Party faithful are encouraged by your resolve to listen to aggrieved members with a view of bringing all on board ahead of the 2019 general elections”.

“Your Excellency, please permit to further draw your attention to the crisis that has been rocking the Delta State APC before, during and after the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses and the National Convention”.

“I am not a stranger to the various efforts you made together with our beloved Edo State Governor His Excellency Godwin Obaseki at resolving the conflicts within the APC in Delta State before you became National Chairman. If all the leaders in Delta APC had endorsed your prescription for peace and unity, we would not have been where we are today”.

“Your Excellency, I know that you will not turn your back on Delta State APC now that you have all that is required to restore peace and unity in our beleaguered APC family”.

“I appeal to you to very urgently extend your peace and unity evangelism to Delta State by convening an inclusive truth, peace and reconciliation meeting. Without this, I beg to submit that your dream to rescue Delta State for APC in 2019 will remain a mirage”.

“It is only those leaders in Delta APC who are economical with the truth that will deny the fact that we are, for now, on an irreversible path to mutually assured destruction. Never has the old adage that “a stitch in time saves nine” been more appropriate than now in Delta APC.

“May God bless you and the National Working Committee of the APC under your leadership as you reposition the Party for a resounding victory at the 2019 General Elections”.