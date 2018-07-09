The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Delta APC may self-destruct, unless… – Aginighan
9th July 2018 - NFF crisis: Football enthusiast cautions against government’s interference
9th July 2018 - Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress
9th July 2018 - Kalu slams Buhari’s critics on killings
9th July 2018 - Et tu Boris? UK Foreign Minister resigns
9th July 2018 - Dutse council chair beaten to pulp over Polling Unit Devt. Fund
9th July 2018 - The powerful dominant forces in the 2018 FIFA World Cup
9th July 2018 - Delta youths threaten contractor with EFCC, ICPC over poor job
9th July 2018 - Ogun 2019: Adebutu visits Alake, seeks monarch’s blessing
9th July 2018 - Rep, other PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Okowa
Home / Elections / National / Delta APC may self-destruct, unless… – Aginighan
BUHARI

Delta APC may self-destruct, unless… – Aginighan

— 9th July 2018

 

Ben Dunno, Warri

A chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Pastor Power Aginighan, has raised fears over the possible extinction of the party in the state should the Comrade Adams Oshiomole-led national exco fails to provide political solution to the lingering crisis in the party.

Raising the alarm in an open letter addressed to new APC national Chairman, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, Aginighan called for an holistic political resolution of the crisis based on true and transparent reconciliatory process in the state

The former Acting Managing Director of NDDC, who expressed confidence in the ability of the new party national exco to proffer workable political solutions to the prolonged leadership crisis in the state, noted that there can never be a better time to start the peace and reconciliation process than now.

According to him, “Let me begin by formally congratulating our national Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole on his well-deserved election and subsequent inauguration as the 2nd National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

“It was no mean feat that all the key stakeholders of the Party endorsed your candidature leading to the withdrawal of other equally very formidable contenders from the Chairmanship race”.

“It is my prayer that you will bring your vast experience from the labour movement to successful governance in the murky waters of Nigerian national politics to bear on the performance of your duties”.

“It also my prayer that you will be true to the Oath of Office you have publicly sworn to at your inauguration before God and so many witnesses at the National Convention of the APC”.

“Your Excellency, I wish to take the liberty of this letter to commend your very smart move to the National Assembly to engage with key leaders of the Party on the imperative of peaceful resolution of crises within the Party”.

“Many Party faithful are encouraged by your resolve to listen to aggrieved members with a view of bringing all on board ahead of the 2019 general elections”.

“Your Excellency, please permit to further draw your attention to the crisis that has been rocking the Delta State APC before, during and after the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses and the National Convention”.

“I am not a stranger to the various efforts you made together with our beloved Edo State Governor His Excellency Godwin Obaseki at resolving the conflicts within the APC in Delta State before you became National Chairman. If all the leaders in Delta APC had endorsed your prescription for peace and unity, we would not have been where we are today”.

“Your Excellency, I know that you will not turn your back on Delta State APC now that you have all that is required to restore peace and unity in our beleaguered APC family”.

“I appeal to you to very urgently extend your peace and unity evangelism to Delta State by convening an inclusive truth, peace and reconciliation meeting. Without this, I beg to submit that your dream to rescue Delta State for APC in 2019 will remain a mirage”.

“It is only those leaders in Delta APC who are economical with the truth that will deny the fact that we are, for now, on an irreversible path to mutually assured destruction. Never has the old adage that “a stitch in time saves nine” been more appropriate than now in Delta APC.

“May God bless you and the National Working Committee of the APC under your leadership as you reposition the Party for a resounding victory at the 2019 General Elections”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Delta APC may self-destruct, unless… – Aginighan

— 9th July 2018

  Ben Dunno, Warri A chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Pastor Power Aginighan, has raised fears over the possible extinction of the party in the state should the Comrade Adams Oshiomole-led national exco fails to provide political solution to the lingering crisis in the party. Raising the alarm in…

  • KALU - MIKES - KILLINGS

    Kalu slams Buhari’s critics on killings

    — 9th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said it was insane for anyone to link President Muhammadu Buhari with herdsmen killings in the country. Kalu who spoke during a farewell dinner he held in honour of the outgoing Czech Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Pavel Mikes and wife, Senait, in his…

  • DUTSE

    Dutse council chair beaten to pulp over Polling Unit Devt. Fund

    — 9th July 2018

    Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Dutse Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Bala Yakubu  Yar’Gaba was almost lynched by‎ angry mob at the council secretariat. The mob, who came in droves, demanded that they be paid the stipend approved by the state for each of the polling units across the state. The Council Chairman, who attempted at explaining…

  • YOUTHS

    Delta youths threaten contractor with EFCC, ICPC over poor job

    — 9th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Some youths of Ikpide-Irri community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday, protested against a contracting firm, Portplus Limited, over what they described as ‘poor execution’ of a major road project in the riverine community. The contract for concrete pavement road in Ikpide-Irri was awarded in early 2017…

  • ADEBUTU

    Ogun 2019: Adebutu visits Alake, seeks monarch’s blessing

    — 9th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Member of the House of Representatives and a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, on Monday, paid a visit to the Palace of Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, to seek the monarch’s support and blessing. Adebutu, who…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share