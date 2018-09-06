– The Sun News
Delta APC leaders insist on direct primaries

— 6th September 2018

“It is no accident that even the advanced democracies from which we copied our presidential model, like the United States, insist on direct primaries…”

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Forum of Leaders and Elders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State have insisted on the conduct of direct primaries to pick party candidates for all elective positions in the 2019 general election.

The party stalwarts said direct primary would give the people a sense of ownership of the selection process, just that applauded the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the party for the innovation which they described as a true intendment of the progressive politics of the APC.

Leaders of the forum, O’tega Emerhor and Hyacinth Enuha, in a statement signed on their behalf by Aghogho Orotomah, explained that the choice of direct primaries is even more apposite in Delta given the controversy that trailed the conduct of the congresses and the subsequent emergence of parallel executive.

It reads in part: “It is no accident that even the advanced democracies from which we copied our presidential model, like the United States, insist on direct primaries in order to give the people a sense of ownership of the process, and the candidates a true sense of being the products of the will of the people.

“It is in this light that we commend the towering wisdom of not only the leadership of the party, but that of our great national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari who has agreed to subject his own candidacy to direct primaries, as well as the indefatigable Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others who have thrown their not inconsiderable weight behind this initiative.

“There is no doubt that the decision to embrace direct primaries effectively returns power to the people, which is the true intendment of the progressive politics which the APC espouses.

“We of the mainstream Delta APC not only fully support the position of our national leadership on direct primaries, we insist on it. The manipulative attainment of party control may be one thing.

“But the full and unfettered expression of the will of the people in an open vote is another kettle of fish.  No political leader worth his or her salt can be afraid of such a vote.

“The choice of direct primaries is even more apposite in Delta given the controversy that trailed the conduct of the congresses and the subsequent emergence of parallel executives.

“Today, even if one of the said executives has gain the recognition of the National Chairman, there remain cases in court which only direct primaries can effectively override. Any candidates selected through indirect primaries by the current executive, risks having their elections voided depending on how the court cases go.

“Furthermore, direct primaries will help Delta APC establish its bonafides as the party of reference in the state. It will enable APC showcase its membership and strength in Delta. As APC prepare for a showdown with the PDP, we must let the world know that our strength is not a mere claim but an existing reality.

“Thirdly, direct primaries would truly reveal who are the popular aspirants or not. At the heart of the crisis in Delta APC are persons who have been making high falutin claims to being the most popular and acceptable aspirants who can deliver the state.

“We demand that the party must give them the opportunity to test their claims physically on the field by way of direct primaries. This will put paid to this controversy once and for all.”

 

