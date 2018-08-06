Delta APC leaders dare Oshiomhole, reject Erue as party chair

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, have rejected Prophet Jones Erue as the chairman of the party in the state, describing his swearing-in by the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’.

Rising from a meeting, in Asaba, the APC stakeholders frowned at the harmonisation of the state executive committee by Oshiomhole.

In a communiqué read by Alex Onwuadiamu, they urged the national chairman to work with the Cyril Ogodo-led state executive, who they said participated at the national convention among other delegates from other states of the federation to elect him as national chairman of the party.

They said, “Erue was not a product of the party’s congress,” insisting that his swearing-in was on July 16 is “repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.”

According to the communiqué, “The purported moves by Jones Ode Erue pretending to reconcile aggrieved members and a group of people who never contested elections, parading as state executives is a smokescreen preparatory to his working for the state ruling party, PDP as he has also done in time past.

“The state congress of 21st May 2018 which elected Chief Cyril Ogodo remains valid and not subject of any litigation and or consent judgment howsoever. Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo remains the chairman of APC, Delta state who had earlier been sworn-in by then national chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun on 4th June.

“The ward /local government executives elected on the 5th and 12th of May, 2018 respectively, remain the authentic executives at the ward and local government levels as authenticated by the National Working Committee.”

Saying that the election of the state officers of the party had not been invalidated by any court of law remains valid and subsisting, the communiqué noted that “the APC remain one in Delta State under the leadership of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor/Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Minister for Petroleum (State)

“We remain the authentic APC majority in Delta State, ready and able to take over the reigns of governance from the fraudulent, rudderless PDP government of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa come 2019.

“We support and pass a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s good governance, war against corruption and adopt him for second term with attendant votes for him come 2019 general elections.”