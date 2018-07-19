– The Sun News
DELTA

Delta APC crisis: Guber aspirant dumps party for PPA

— 19th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The seemingly intractable crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has started taking its toll on the party’s membership strength as one of the governorship aspirant, Dr. O’diakpo Obire, has left the party.

Obire and his teeming supporters have fused into the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The defectors attributed their action to what they described as too much internal crises and leadership tussle in Delta State chapter of APC.

The defection of the former APC members told place during an expanded meeting of the Obire Support Group (OSG) in Sapele.

Motion to fuss into PPA was moved by the coordinator of the support group in Uvwie council area, Agbaratuwa Ufuoma, and was seconded by the group’s coordinator in Udu council area, Mrs. Janet Sodje.

Coordinator of the group in the state, Felix Ekure commended the leaders, directors and local government coordinators of the group for their steadfastness and commitment in driving the liberation agenda of Dr. Obire to the grassroots.

READ ALSO: Federal Character: Senate to probe Buhari’s appointments

Delta State Chairman of PPA, Fred Obi who expressed satisfaction, said the party is prepared and ready to take over the state in 2019, adding that they are proud working with Dr. Obire, whom he described as a man with vision.

Obi said: “Obire has the courage, drive and determination to fix Delta State that is in the throes of death because of poor and corrupt leadership. l know there will be a new lease of life in Delta having Obire as the governor under PPA.”

In his remark, the governorship hopeful, Dr. Obire stated that visionary leadership is not rocket science, disclosing that he has put together a manifesto that would be carefully implemented to positively change the fortunes of the state.

“We cannot continue to suffer in the midst of the abundance that God has imbued our state with, but while pain is inevitable, suffering is optional.

“Deltans now have the opportunity, through their PVCs, to put an end to poverty, decaying infrastructure, poor healthcare, unemployment, etc, by supporting me.”

