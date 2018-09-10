Delta APC crisis: Emerhor, Omo-Agege battle for senatorial ticket— 10th September 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another twist following the entrance into the senatorial race to represent Delta central by the leader of the party in the state, O’tega Emerhor.
It was the believe in some quarters that the incumbent, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege would have a smooth sail during the primary election despite the factional leadership crisis that has pitched him against Emerhor prior to the ward, local government and state congresses last May.
But it was a rude shock when some elders and leaders of Urhobo nation from the eight local government areas of Delta central drafted Emerhor into the race by purchasing the nomination forms for the party leader.
Led by Sylvester Kohwo, the Urhobo elders and leaders urged Olorogun Emerhor to obey the clarion call to represent the Urhobo nation at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly in 2019.
Kohwo asserted that it became imperative for them to buy the nomination form for their illustrious son in view of the urgent need to save the Urhobo nation from shame and further bastardisation at the Senate.
Responding, Emerhor said he will consult with his family and close political associates by taking a decision, and thanked the people for the confidence reposed in him.
He said Delta central “is the heartbeat of APC, and the representation that Delta central must present in Abuja, must be in the interest of Delta central and Delta State,” adding that the area deserves better representation and not rascality and thuggery which, according to him, create more problems for President Muhammadu Buhari.
“If we go there and represent Delta central, we will work with the president to solve problems not help him to create problems, this is what we will do. We will do this in a way that the president can implement his agenda,” Emerhor said.
Regardless, a chieftain of the party in the area, Emmanuel Ogobene has described Emerhor’s entrance into the race as inconsequential of no effect to the chances of Omo-Agege.
“That Emerhor is running will not give Omo-Agege followers a sleepless night. We know those who know the rules of the game, whom the politics has become part of their daily routine, not neophyte who will come and give Urhobo mandate to opposition party like we experience in 2015.
“We know those who will come out to contest for Delta central seat and we will be fidgeting, not him, not among the first eleven, he needs to be nurtured and tutored to know the rules of the game.
“It will be wrong to confuse the minds of the public that some persons had purchase form of about N7 million for their servant leader to run, this has gone a long way to show the failure he has wished Delta APC,” Ogobene said.
The crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another twist following the entrance into the senatorial race to represent Delta central by the leader of the party in the state, O'tega Emerhor. It was the believe in some quarters that the incumbent, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege…
