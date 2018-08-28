– The Sun News
28th August 2018 - Delta @ 27: Okowa hails Deltans for support, unity
28th August 2018 - US Open: Nadal hails Ferrer on Slam retirement
28th August 2018 - Williams gets warm welcome and win in U.S. Open return
28th August 2018 - Bowen, UNILAG, EKSU emerge winners of 3rd Maritime Competition
28th August 2018 - Good governance debate: APC accuses PDP of suffering selective amnesia
28th August 2018 - First batch of Lagos Pilgrims home bound after successful hajj
28th August 2018 - China says projects not to blame for majority of Africa debt
28th August 2018 - 2019: We’ll support whoever emerges as PDP Presidential candidate – Turaki
28th August 2018 - Buhari sympathises with Kebbi flood victims
28th August 2018 - Lucas Moura strikes twice as Tottenham pile on Manchester United’s woe
DELTA

Delta @ 27: Okowa hails Deltans for support, unity

— 28th August 2018

NAN

As Deltans celebrate the 27th Anniversary of the creation of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the indigenes of the state for their support and peaceful disposition which has helped the administration in making tangible achievements.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Okowa stressed that the success of his administration has been from the support and peaceful disposition of Deltans in the various communities in the state.

While congratulating Deltans, Okowa said: “despite the challenges the state grappled with over the years since creation, we have remained one indivisible state bound by love and brotherhood”.

“The fact that we are still one is enough reason to celebrate and it is our hope that we will leapfrog from where we are to where we want to be in the nearest future.”

“Our administration’s investments in meaningful peace building have yielded so much gains which has impacted positively on not just the economy of the state but the entire country”.

“We have kept faith with our SMART Agenda as can be seen from the recent completion and ongoing construction of over 300 urban and rural roads that traverses across the three senatorial districts in the state”.

Aniagwu quotes the Governor as saying that “besides the many number of roads constructed and rehabilitated, we have completed construction, rehabilitation and furnishing of over 3,500 classrooms in our primary and secondary schools across the state. Some of our hospitals have also undergone facelift”, under the SMART Administration.

“In the last three years, we have embarked on serious urban renewal programmes geared towards giving our cities a “SMART” look and this we have demonstrated by the storm drainage projects we are constructing in Asaba and environs to check the effects of flooding in the state capital territory and we have carried out a comprehensive sturdy to enable us tackle the flood challenge in our commercial city of Warri as from 2019”.

“As an administration, we are mindful of the growing unemployment rate in the country, hence we launched a number of initiatives targeted at expanding the economic opportunities available to young Deltans. Our YAGEP, STEP, GEEP, PPSP and WESAP programmes have created no less than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs for our youths”.

“This year’s anniversary provides an opportunity for the people of Delta State to reflect on the vision of the state’s founding fathers and celebrate the progress achieved over the years,” Governor Okowa said.

The Governor acknowledged the support the government has enjoyed from the people of the state and urged Deltans to continue to support his administration as he continues to make Delta State an enviable state in the nation.

Tagged with:

