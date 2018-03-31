The Sun News
Home / National / Delta 2019: Uduaghan endorses Okowa for second term

Delta 2019: Uduaghan endorses Okowa for second term

— 31st March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second term, and urged political office holders to unflinchingly support the Governor to succeed.

Dr. Uduaghan spoke on Saturday at Ubulu-Uku where he was chairman of the occasion at a grand reception organised for Mrs. Joan Mrakpor, member representing Aniocha/Oshimili constituency at the House of Representatives by the Ubulu-Uku Development Union in Aniocha Social Local Government Area of state.

“Dr. Okowa will be the governor of Delta State from 2015 to 2023. Our governor, don’t listen to the stories you hear, you know the way people talk, don’t worry, no shaking, we are here for you.

“Delta is a PDP state, it will remain a PDP state; Deltans ensure you go and get your permanent voters cards, it will enable you prepare for the 2019 elections.

“I want to urge political office holders not to give the governor stress, add value to the governor’s activities, don’t give him stress,” he stated.

Uduaghan implored every representative to do their best in adding value to the development of their constituencies and communities, noting that by so doing, they are assisting the governor to develop the state, and commended Mrs. Mrakpor for attracting development to her people.

Okowa who was the special guest of honour saluted former governors James Ibori and Uduaghan “for laying a solid foundation for me to build on. And after my eight years another person will come and build on it. Those abusing us on social media do not even have the capacity to replace us.

