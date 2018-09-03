Delta 2019: Ojougboh signs pact to do one term if…

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and now a governorship aspirant in Delta State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has signed an agreement to do one term if elected.

Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives signed the agreement at Ughelli where he paid a consultation visit to the caucus of the party led by the state leader, O’tega Emerhor.

He told the caucus that he has already issued a quit notice to the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who hails from the same Delta north senatorial district, adding that his intention is to complete the second term for Delta north before the ticket is zoned to the central.

Saying that the race to Government House, Asaba is not easy, he appealed to Emerhor and the caucus to adopt him as the candidate of the APC, noting that he has the capacity to defeat the PDP in the general election.

“I am unequivocally and irrevocably committed to do only four years in office if I emerge governor in 2019. I want to plead with everybody that the race to Government House is not a child’s play, particularly with the PDP and the manner of candidate they are fielding.

“We have a major challenge in APC, which is lack of time. We don’t need to waste further time. I am pleading that you adopt me because the PDP has already zeroed-in on somebody. If we waste further time in taking a decision, the house will be too divided, and whatever we get at the end of the day will be unpalatable.

“I hunger for success, I want to win for you. Adopt me, and we shall fight together to win the governorship election in Delta State,” he said.

Ojougboh added that he will utilise party men and women in project execution during his administration as a matter of deliberate policy to develop local contents, adding that if there is need to engage foreign firms, local players will be attached to the firms to build their capacity.

Leader of the APC in the state, O’tega Emerhor commended the aspirant on his campaign, and urged him to mobilise his supporters to register as members of APC.

Emerhor said the APC-led Federal Government and the national leadership of the party are committed to winning Delta State, disclosing that at the right time, the caucus will select one out of the numerous aspirants who they would support to clinch the coveted governorship seat.