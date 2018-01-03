Delta 2019: Group plots Okowa’s second term return

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A political pressure group, Delta Political Vanguard (DPV), has said that it is plotting seriously to ensure that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is re-elected for second term in office come 2019.

The group said Governor Okowa’s achievements in the past two and half years have endeared him to Deltans, adding that their task, as a group, is to continue to create awareness about the success story of the government.

At a well-attended meeting to garner support for the governor, held in Sapele, Director General of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Eboigbe, remarked that the collective commitment of all Deltans had contributed to the rapid transformation of the state especially in the last two years.

He said Okowa has brought to bear exemplary leadership which has deepened democratic governance in the state, adding that the governor is very passionate about wealth creation for Deltans.

Eboigbe note that the governor has been very proactive in delivering dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny in the state, stating that his bottom-up approach to governance has guaranteed responsiveness to the yearnings of the masses.

Saying that the governor was working diligently to provide basic needs, Eboigbe implored those not on the same page to “kindly accept to go into meaningful dialogue with the government for the sake of strengthening unity and promotion of democracy.”

He reiterated that the present administration had made good progress particularly in education, health, roads, infrastructure, unemployment and above all, maintaining peace where conflict once existed.

“You will agree with me that these are modest contributions to good governance. He has performed creditably well in the two years. I say this with all boldness and without fear or favour,” Eboigbe.

National coordinator of DPV, Mr. Mike Diden urged all members of the group to mobilise support for him to achieve a second term.

But a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Victor Ochei disagreed with the views of DPV, saying that Okowa’s performance in the last two years has been abysmal, and as such, does not deserve second term.

“What is the development like across the state? I move around the state, am yet to pass my comment but it is abysmal. Development! I have seen all those states that are not half as rich as Delta come out with major projects.

“I have not seen one star project in Delta State. It is abysmal, it is the worst administration so far in terms of development Deltans have ever seen and I make bold to say it,” Ochei told journalists in Asaba.