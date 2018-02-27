Delta 2019: Delta PDP group endorses Gov. Okowa for re-election

The Sun News
Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Delta Mandate have unanimously adopted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as their only governorship candidate in the 2019 election.

The group, whose membership cuts across the three senatorial districts of the state, said the position was informed by the governor’s achievements in the areas of infrastructure, youth empowerment, wealth creation, his capacity in carrying all along, faithfulness to the PDP manifesto, and in adherence to the existing zoning formula in the state.

At a rally in Warri, a former Commissioner for Works in the state, Mr. Solomon Funkekeme, moved the motion endorsing Okowa for second, and was seconded by the Delta central coordinator of the group, Arthur Akpowowo.

Akpowowo while seconding the motion, stressed that it is a moral bond to adhere to the existing zoning formula, insisting that James Ibori from Delta central and Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta south both had two terms of eight years, and as such Okowa from Delta north must be supported for a second term.

National President of PDP Delta Mandate, Isaac Anwuzia said the group is a strong voice in the political equation of the state considering the array of seasoned politicians the group is made up of.

“Without fear of contradiction, I wish to state that after a critical but objective analysis of the performance of our able governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, we make bold to say that he be given a second chance to enable him perfect and bring to completion his vision and development blueprint as encapsulated in the SMART agenda of the PDP-led administration,” Anwuzia said.

Delta north coordinator of the group, Moses Iduh, urged all to take to door to door and house to house campaigns for Governor Okowa 2019, saying that there is no other governor for 2019 in Delta State than the incumbent.

The Chairman, PDP Delta South Senatorial District, Emmanuel Amgbaduba, assured that Delta South people are very faithful and committed to their words, and added that they will do their best to deliver Okowa as governor in 2019 election.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah during an interview advised all adults living in the state who do not have their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to go to the nearest Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office and register to be qualified to vote for Governor Okowa in 2019.

Ukah, who is the national director of publicity of the body, said the group is determined to showcase the numerous developmental strides of the state government for people to know that the call for a second tenure for Senator Okowa is not misplaced.

Earlier, Delta south coordinator, Amar Agbajor said PDP Delta Mandate has been in existence since 2013, reiterating that they are determined to mobilise support in order to return Okowa to Government House as governor in 2019.

