Delta 2019: Again, Ibori endorses Okowa for second term

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Despite growing speculations that he has withdrawn his support for the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, has again endorsed for another term in office.

That was the second time Ibori would publicly endorsed Governor Okowa, having done so in March, this year, when he recently returned from London where he served out jail term for money laundering.

The latest endorsement was done at the Cenotaph, Asaba, venue of product exhibition and business fair organised for beneficiaries of the state government’s job creation scheme.

Ibori, who arrived the venue into a tumultuous welcome by the gathering, addressed the beneficiaries in a short speech, urging them to continue to support Governor Okowa throughout the eight years he will govern the state.

But about a month, Ibori was said to have come hard on the administration of Governor Okowa and declared he was now a father to all politicians irrespective of political party affiliation.

Details later…