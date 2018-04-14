DELSU final year Pharmacy student commits suicide over poor exam result

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A final year student of the Pharmacy Department, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka identified as Orumah Efemena has allegedly committed suicide at his hostel room.

Efemena was alleged to have consumed two cans of insecticide believed to be snipper when he learnt that the school authority has extended his stay on campus by one session following poor results in his final year examination.

His corpse was discovered in his room, where two empty cans of sniper were found, by neighbours who rushed him to the university health centre where he was confirmed dead.

A student who simply identified herself as Amaka, said the deceased was in class the day he died looking “very happy and exchanged jokes with his course mates. Some of his friends were even with him at home but after they left he drank sniper and died.”

Some of his colleagues who did not want to be named, expressed sadness over the incident, adding that the victim had been depressed after discovering he was asked to probate for another academic session.

Unconfirmed report has it that it was the second time he would be repeating the class.

It was gathered that Efemena who was the eldest child of his parents had also received some query from his father on his academic performance.

A lecturer at the institution who also confirmed the incident said medical report indicates that the student took substance believed to be sniper.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Freeborn Aganbi could neither confirm nor deny the incident, but simply said he would get back to our correspondent which he never did as at the time of filing this report.

Similarly, Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said although he read about the incident on the social media, the matter was not reported to the police.