Deliver power or quit, FG orders electricity companies

… Earmarks N72bn to procure equipment Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has pledged to invest about N72 billion for the procurement and installation of equipment to assist in the distribution of unused 2,000 Megawatts (MW) of stranded electricity to consumers across the country. This was even as it ordered the power companies to provide electricity to Nigerians or leave the stage for more serious players. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, made the commitment at a news conference in Abuja on Monday. He explained that the 2,000MW was from the 7,000MW that Gencos could generate and the 5,000MW that Discos could distribute.

Fashola, had in February this year met with electricity customers and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on how the 2,000 stranded megawatts (MW) of electricity could be delivered to industries and households. The minister had said that Generation companies now produce 7,000MW and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was able to transport all of it while working on expanding its capacity. He also revealed that the Distribution Companies (Discos) have also increased their load-taking capacity to 5,000MW. “However, this leaves a gap of 2,000MW of what you manufacturers will call unsold inventory. What we seek to do is just increase the possibility of access to power and the quality of power supply,” Fashola said, urging participants to work out solutions for distributing the stranded power.

He said government had advertised the process of procuring the equipment and was encouraging responses from original equipment manufacturers, which were being evaluated. Fashola said government in a bid to help mitigate the challenges of funding in the sector had provided some intervention funds since the privatisation of the sector to the Discos and Gencos.