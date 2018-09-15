Vivian Onyebukwa

Call it Ofe Nsala, Nsala Soup, or White Soup, this is one of the rich and delicious soups one would find in Igbo land and the South-South parts of Nigeria.

It goes with a lot of ingredients which makes it very rich. However, one may decide not to use all the ingredients outlined in this particular recipe, depending on how one wants it.

Ingredients

Yam

Ground crayfish

Cube of your choice

Uziza seeds

Uziza leaves•Dried fish

Fresh fish

Stockfish (If you wish)

Meat such as chicken, goat, beef, intestine (Depending on the ones you want to use)

Pepper

Salt

Onions

Steps on how to cook Nsala soup