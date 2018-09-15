Delicious nsala soup
— 15th September 2018
Vivian Onyebukwa
Call it Ofe Nsala, Nsala Soup, or White Soup, this is one of the rich and delicious soups one would find in Igbo land and the South-South parts of Nigeria.
It goes with a lot of ingredients which makes it very rich. However, one may decide not to use all the ingredients outlined in this particular recipe, depending on how one wants it.
Ingredients
- Yam
- Ground crayfish
- Cube of your choice
- Uziza seeds
- Uziza leaves•Dried fish
- Fresh fish
- Stockfish (If you wish)
- Meat such as chicken, goat, beef, intestine (Depending on the ones you want to use)
- Pepper
- Salt
- Onions
Steps on how to cook Nsala soup
- Peel yam nicely, dice into smaller sizes and rinse well.
- Rinse the meat and stockfish into a pot.
- Add the blended pepper, onions, stock cubes, salt, and place on heat to cook.
- Add enough water to the meat and also add the peeled yams and cook for 15 minutes.
- Once the yam is soft, remove from the content.
- Let the meat and stockfish cook for a while until it turns out very soft.
- Place the yam in the mortar and mash gently or use a blender to blend it and set aside.
- Add some ground crayfish to the meat, more stock cube, and uziza seed and stir properly, you can add more water if the initial is dried up.
- Cut the mashed yam into small sizes and drop into the pot containing the meat to dissolve.
- After the yam has dissolved in the content, taste for seasoning and adjust if need be.
- Add the shredded uziza leaves sparingly and stir well to combine, leave the soup to simmer for few minutes on medium heat.
- Serve with pounded yam or fufu.
