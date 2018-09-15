– The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2018 - Real plots €290m move for Pogba, and Chelsea’s Hazard
15th September 2018 - Delicious nsala soup
15th September 2018 - I Agree, Udom Must Go…!
15th September 2018 - How to be a good side chick (1)
15th September 2018 - My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order
15th September 2018 - Restructuring: All talk, no action
15th September 2018 - Abba Kyari: A case of Good versus Evil
15th September 2018 - The Authority of the believer [3]
15th September 2018 - Finance Minister Adeosun finally quits
15th September 2018 - Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund
Home / Food & Drinks / Delicious nsala soup
nsala soup

Delicious nsala soup

— 15th September 2018

Vivian Onyebukwa

Call it Ofe Nsala, Nsala Soup, or White Soup, this is one of the rich and delicious soups one would find in Igbo land and the South-South parts of Nigeria.

It goes with a lot of ingredients which makes it very rich. However, one may decide not to use all the ingredients outlined in this particular recipe, depending on how one wants it.

Ingredients

  • Yam
  • Ground crayfish
  • Cube of your choice
  • Uziza seeds
  • Uziza leaves•Dried fish
  • Fresh fish
  • Stockfish (If you wish)
  • Meat such as chicken, goat, beef, intestine (Depending on the ones you want to use)
  • Pepper
  • Salt
  • Onions

READ ALSO SUN GIRL: NWANUFORO JOYCE

Steps on how to cook Nsala soup

  • Peel yam nicely, dice into smaller sizes and rinse well.
  • Rinse the meat and stockfish into a pot.
  • Add the blended pepper, onions, stock cubes, salt, and place on heat to cook.
  • Add enough water to the meat and also add the peeled yams and cook for 15 minutes.
  • Once the yam is soft, remove from the content.
  • Let the meat and stockfish cook for a while until it turns out very soft.
  • Place the yam in the mortar and mash gently or use a blender to blend it and set aside.
  • Add some ground crayfish to the meat, more stock cube, and uziza seed and stir properly, you can add more water if the initial is dried up.
  • Cut the mashed yam into small sizes and drop into the pot containing the meat to dissolve.
  • After the yam has dissolved in the content, taste for seasoning and adjust if need be.
  • Add the shredded uziza leaves sparingly and stir well to combine, leave the soup to simmer for few minutes on medium heat.
  • Serve with pounded yam or fufu.
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FORMER FINANCE MINISTER ADEOSUN

Finance Minister Adeosun finally quits

— 15th September 2018

The 51-year-old, the first Minister to resign voluntarily from office over such allegation, was appointed in November 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Willy Eya and Noah Ebije, Kaduna Minister of Finance Mrs Kemi Adeosun has resigned her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari following pressure from the public over her questionable National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)…

  • DG

    Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund

    — 15th September 2018

    Investigators established that the sacked DG gave directives for the opening of the account “without any form of documentation and approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation” – Accused of withdrawing N2.6b cash from agency’s accounts Ade Alade, Abuja There appears to be no respite yet for the sacked Director General of the…

  • DAURA - VICTIM OF POLITICAL MACHINATIONS

    Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate

    — 15th September 2018

    A close ally (name withheld) of Lawal Daura has dismissed the probe panel report on the embattled former spy chief an attempt to further humiliate Daura, who he described as a victim of political machinations. READ ALSO: Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund According to him, Daura was sacrificed for political exigency….

  • IPOB

    Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H

    — 15th September 2018

    A civil servant said IPOB should know that tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country Jeff Amechi Ogbo, Aloysius Attah – Onitsha; Geoffrey Anyanwu – Awka; David Onwuchekwa – Nnewi; Raphael Ede – Enugu; Obinna Odogwu – Abakaliki; Felix Ikem – Nsukka Yesterday’s sit-at-home order issued by Indigenous People of…

  • IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 TRUCKS burnt in P’Harcourt

    IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 trucks burnt in P’Harcourt

    — 15th September 2018

    No fewer than 15 trucks and buildings were reportedly destroyed and shops looted, as irate youths took advantage of the IPOB directive. – Police arrest 18 pro-Biafra supporters Tony John, Port Harcourt The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, turned violent as youths suspected to be supporters of the group allegedly…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]