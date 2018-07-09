The Sun News
Dele Alli: England battle- ready for Croatia

— 9th July 2018

Dele Alli believes England are ready for their last-four clash with Croatia but knows their task is not a straightforward one.

Alli’s second-half header secured a comfortable quarter-final win over the Swedes and set up an encounter with Croatia, who beat hosts Russia in a penalty shootout.

On Sunday, Alli told Sky Sports News: ‘Obviously last night was a great night. We have to relax now, recover properly and prepare for the next game. As a team it was a solid performance by us.

‘We believe we can still improve a lot’: Eric Dier is confident England can get even better ahead of their World Cup semi-final with Croatia

‘It was a difficult game, they’ve shown in their other results that they’re a hard team to play against so to win the game comfortably with a solid performance – and obviously some great saves by Jordan (Pickford) – shows how far we’re coming and how much we’re improving as a team.

‘It’s going to be difficult – the semi-final at a World Cup, it’s not going to be an easy game – but it’s a game we feel we’re ready for.

‘We’re confident but we know it’s going to be very difficult. But the way the tournament’s been going so far, whoever we come up against we feel confident we’re going to win and we have to be like that if we’re going to get into the final.’

The Three Lions face Luka Modric and Co in their last four clash on Wednesday evening for a place in the final against either France or Belgium.

