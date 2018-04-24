The Sun News
Delay in the passage of 2018 budget
24th April 2018 - Cradle snatchers on the prowl
24th April 2018 - Buhari’s unguarded tongue
24th April 2018 - Sanction Buhari over alleged $496.3m expenditure –PDP urges NASS
24th April 2018 - APC ward congress: Kalu cautions against imposition of candidates
24th April 2018 - National convention: APC may consider consensus –Jigawa gov
24th April 2018 - Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths, best in the world
24th April 2018 - 4 die, 10 injured in Ondo auto crash
24th April 2018 - Ohanaeze poll: Ogbonna wins, becomes Lagos president
Delay in the passage of 2018 budget

24th April 2018

IT has almost become fashionable for the National Assembly to delay the passage of the national budget. This has had deleterious effects on the economy, the welfare of the citizens and infrastructure development. Seven months after the presidency submitted the 2018 Appropriation bill before a Joint Session of the National Assembly and four months into the fiscal year, it appears the budget may be further delayed.

This is contrary to earlier assurance by the leadership of the legislature to fast track the passage of the N8.6trn budget before next month. For instance, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had earlier issued a deadline of April 17 for laying the budget document before the House and April 24 for the passage of the budget. Now, that plan is no longer realistic as the House missed the deadline for presentation.  In the same vein, the budget has suffered the same fate in the Senate, as most of the Standing Committees have not submitted their reports to the Appropriation Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Danjuma Goje. The Appropriation Committee has also blamed heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the delay.

However, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, last week, mandated the Goje-led Appropriation Committee to tidy up its report by April 20 for final submission to the Senate for deliberations. The Senate President ruled out any further extension. Also, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had assured that all MDAs would submit their expenditure estimates soon in line with budget guidelines and in compliance with the accounting year. He expressed deep concern that the budget is not yet passed, seven months after it was submitted to the House by President Muhammadu Buhari. He urged for the passage of the budget so that the President can assent to it for implementation to commence. It is disturbing that the 2018 budget has been delayed like previous ones. Definitely, the delay will lead to poor implementation of the capital components, which drive the economy and infrastructure development.

In the past five years, statistics had shown that the average percentage expenditure of overall national budget implementation was 22 per cent. In 2017, the implementation of the capital component was only 21 per cent. It was the lowest in five years. This could explain why many critical capital projects like railways, roads, hospitals, healthcare facilities were either stalled or abandoned due to non-release of funds. Last year, the implementation of the capital component of the budget resulted in a deficit of N1.7trn against the N2.18trn earmarked in the budget.
The 2018 budget may suffer worse fate if the delay drags longer. That is one of the reasons the Federal Government could not achieve the 70:30 ratio for recurrent and capital expenditure implementation it promised. It is only an early passage of the budget and its significant implementation that will actualise the budget’s set objectives.

Little can be achieved on the welfare of the people if the budget is poorly implemented. Already, most Nigerians are complaining of lack of disposable income as a result of the delay in passing the budget. Manufacturers are also lamenting poor sales.

We, therefore, urge the National Assembly to ensure that the 2018 budget is passed forthwith. The passage of the budget should not be politicised. But if the budget is not passed this month, it means that the President must resort to Section 82 of the Constitution, which states that, “if the Appropriation Bill in respect of any financial year has not been passed into law by the beginning of the financial year, the President may authorise the withdrawal of moneys from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the Government of the Federation for a period not exceeding six months or until the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act, whichever is the earlier.” In spite of this provision, the National Assembly should expedite action on the passage of the budget, as further delay will harm its implementation and the economy.

 

PDP

Sanction Buhari over alleged $496.3m expenditure –PDP urges NASS

— 24th April 2018

•Don’t politicise security expenditure –Garba Shehu •Presidency must follow due process –Reps Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Job Osazuwa The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly to sanction President Muhammadu Buhari, for spending $496.3 millon to purchase military aircraft from the United States of America (USA) without  its approval. The PDP, in a…

  • APC ward congress: Kalu cautions against imposition of candidates

    — 24th April 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State against imposition of candidates during the party’s ward congress slated for May.  Kalu, who spoke in Umuahia, during a meeting of APC stakeholders, condemned the recent leadership squabble which tends…

  • APC meeting

    National convention: APC may consider consensus –Jigawa gov

    — 24th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja JigawA State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) may consider consensus in picking a new set of national officers for the party. Badaru said this to newsmen at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, during inauguration of the party’s National Convention Committee. “On whether we will adopt…

  • Fayose Ekiti Kalu peace VISIT

    Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths, best in the world

    — 24th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has described Nigerian youths as the best in the world. He lamented that the under privileged among them have had to struggle hard to make it in an environment without viable and equal opportunities. He was reacting to statements credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that…

  • Ondo

    4 die, 10 injured in Ondo auto crash

    — 24th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure About four persons have reportedly died in a road accident along Oka-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, while 10 persons sustained serious injuries. It was gathered that two out of the three vehicles involved in the accident got burnt, while one of the drivers died alongside other…

