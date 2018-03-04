Del Potro, Anderson battle for Acapulco Open final

Juan Martin del Potro moved a step closer to securing his maiden ATP Tour title of the season with a resounding 6-4 6-2 win over Alexander Zverev in their Mexico Open semi-final.

The world No 9 Argentine, who reached the final in Auckland, has impressed in Acapulco and backed up his quarter-final victory over Dominic Thiem with a dominant display against the German.

Del Potro will secure his 21st title if he can extend his unbeaten record (6-0) against fellow big-server Kevin Anderson, who defeated Jared Donaldson 6-3 4-6 6-3, in the tournament decider – which you can watch from 3am on Sunday on Sky Sports Arena.

The former US Open champion picked up his 10th victory of the campaign to outclass Zverev and it was the 29-year-old who secured the only break of the first set to take the initiative, despite his younger opponent hitting eight aces.

Del Potro maintained his authority on proceedings in the second set and two further breaks of serve enabled the Grand Slam winner to close out the win, in one hour and 31 minutes, with his sixth ace.

“It is amazing for me,” Del Potro told TennisTV. “I have been playing good tennis this week, but there is still one more step to go.”

Anderson moved back into the winners’ circle last month with the title at the inaugural New York Open and the South African battled into his third final this season with a determined three-set success against American Donaldson.

Despite his faultless head-to-head record against Anderson, the Argentine is aware of the challenge he faces against the 31-year-old – at a career-high world No 8.

Del Potro said: “Hopefully I can play even better than tonight, because Anderson is a great player and he is playing so good.

“We [have] never played in a final, so it is going to be a big challenge for me. But, anything can happen, it is the final and I am just so gracious.”