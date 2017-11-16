Deji of Akure’s vehicle kills 2 brothers in auto crash

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons were reportedly killed, on Wednesday evening, in Akure, the

Ondo State capital, in an accident involving one of the vehicles of the

Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Adelusi.

The accident, findings revealed, was occasioned by the action of the

monarch’s driver who reportedly trailed a car parked in

front of the palace to Italorun village along Idanre Road, where the

car was eventually hit and its occupants killed.

Although the identities of the deceased were unknown as at press time,

it was gathered that they were both brothers of the same mother who

traveled from Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state to

Akure.

The deceased had reportedly parked their car in front of the Deji’s palace and the

security men attached to the palace had ordered them to move the car out of the area, but they

reportedly declined.

This, however, prompted the security men to call the attention of the

driver to the situation, and after some arguments among them, the driver of the vehicle moved it out of the area.

Not satisfied with the development, the monarch’s driver, whose

identity could not be ascertained at press time, reportedly trailed the car and

eventually hit it, leading to the instant death of the driver of the

car while his brother died at the hospital.

The accident almost caused pandemonium in the area as people made attempts to set the

monarch’s vehicle ablaze but for the timely intervention of security agents in the area.

Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, while

reacting to the incident, said the accident occurred outside the

palace, adding that “the matter has been resolved and there is no

cause for alarm.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police

command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said he was not aware of the incident and

promised to find out the details of the incident.