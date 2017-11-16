Deji of Akure’s vehicle kills 2 brothers in auto crash

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Two persons were reportedly killed, on Wednesday evening, in Akure, the
Ondo State capital, in an accident involving one of the vehicles of the
Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Adelusi.
The accident, findings revealed, was occasioned by the action of the
monarch’s driver who reportedly trailed a car parked in
front of the palace to Italorun village along Idanre Road, where the
car was eventually hit and its occupants killed.
Although the identities of the deceased were unknown as at press time,
it was gathered that they were both brothers of the same mother who
traveled from Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state to
Akure.
The deceased had reportedly parked their car in front of the Deji’s palace and the
security men attached to the palace had ordered them to move the car out of the area, but they
reportedly declined.
This, however, prompted the security men to call the attention of the
driver to the situation, and after some arguments among them, the driver of the vehicle moved it out of the area.
Not satisfied with the development, the monarch’s driver, whose
identity could not be ascertained at press time, reportedly trailed the car and
eventually hit it, leading to the instant death of the driver of the
car while his brother died at the hospital.
The accident almost caused pandemonium in the area as people made attempts to set the
monarch’s vehicle ablaze but for the timely intervention of security agents in the area.
Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, while
reacting to the incident, said the accident occurred outside the
palace, adding that “the matter has been resolved and there is no
cause for alarm.”
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police
command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said he was not aware of the incident and
promised to find out the details of the incident.
