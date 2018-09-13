Defend your votes, ADP candidate tells voters

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ahead of the Osun State governorship election on September 22, candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Moshood Adeoti, has called on the electorate to defend their votes by ensuring not to waste them for a candidate that would not fulfil their yearnings if elected as governor.

He also urged voters to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and come out boldly without any fear of intimidation by the opposition party, the PDP, and vote for him during the poll.

He ruled out any security threat to his supporters, assuring that adequate security would be beefed up to ensure their protection before, during and the exercise.

Adeoti, who stated this, on Wednesday, in Ede, the hometown of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, vowed that the people of the state would defend their votes during the election.

Adeoti, who is the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), also called on security agencies to be professional in their conducts before, during and after the poll and ensure that it is peaceful.

Adeoti also vowed that he would be sworn in on November 27 as the next governor saying, “I will be sworn in on the 27th November as the governor of this state. When we were taking Rauf Aregbesola around then, we told him that he would be sworn in and he was sworn in. By the grace of God, I am going to be sworn in on November 27.”

He promised that his administration would ensure payment of workers salary on the 25th of every month, saying that he had done that when he was the chairman of Iwo Local Government Area.

“If you vote for me on September 22, every policy will be rejigged. We will constitute a panel to look into everything and remove those that are not good.

“We won’t do what people will not like. We won’t pocket our party chairman. I will allow my chairman to function. Our party chairman will not be like a chairman that is not functioning.

He said the present Aregbesola administration had only deceived workers with promotion without telling them when it would be effective.

“When I become governor by the grace of God, promotion of workers will be effective from January.

“We will settle workers’ salary before we embark on any other work. Salary of workers must be paid by 25,” Adeoti said.