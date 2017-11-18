The Sun News
Latest
18th November 2017 - Defence Chief tasks Navy on N’ East, N’ Delta security threats
18th November 2017 - I’ll complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeyeland, Wike pledges
18th November 2017 - Sea-Piracy: Police to deploy 16 gun boats, 6000 Policemen
18th November 2017 - Nwoye alleges arrest of his agents, supporters
18th November 2017 - Initial delay at Nwoye’s ward as APC candidate votes
18th November 2017 - Looters’ll soon be doomed – cleric
18th November 2017 - Anambra votes amid heightened security 
18th November 2017 - Obiano votes, full of victory confidence
18th November 2017 - Suicide bombers kill infant, one other in Maiduguri
18th November 2017 - Tor Tiv laments high poverty index in Tiv land
Home / National / Defence Chief tasks Navy on N’ East, N’ Delta security threats

Defence Chief tasks Navy on N’ East, N’ Delta security threats

— 18th November 2017

… As Navy graduates 1, 585 personnel in Rivers

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, has charged the Nigerian Navy to braced up for the security challenges in the North-East and Niger Delta areas of the country.

General Olonisakin has also declared that Nigeria, like other African countries, suffers maritime security threats.

He stated this yesterday, at the passing out parade of Batch 26 trainees of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Rivers State, where 1,585 personnel graduated as ratings.

He noted that the maritime resources had raked in over 80 percent of the nation’s revenue, and expressed worries of criminal activities on the waterways.

The CDS, Olanisakin, who was the reviewing officer at the event, charged the trainees to be apolitical and not to be used by those he described as selfish Nigerians, to achieve their individual interests.

“It is also pertinent to draw your attention to some contemporary challenges which you will have to confront as a member of the Nigeria Navy family. You may no doubt be aware of the security challenges facing our country, especially in the North-East and Niger Delta”.

“Nigerian Navy is actively engaged in the collective national efforts to resolve these challenges which cover insurgency and terrorism in North-East and crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism , illegal refining of petroluem products with its tremendous ecological damage to the environment,”, he stated.

Olonisakin said that Nigeria, as a littoral State, had “a high dependence on maritime environment for her economic survival , shipping activities , exploration and exploitation of maritime resources”, saying that the use of port facilities had over the years, generated over 80 percent of the revenue that drives the nation’s budget.

He said the gain in maritime activities unfortunately comes with the unintended consequences of attracting criminals of different mix.

Gen. Olonisakin said that Nigeria like other littoral States in Africa, had continued to encounter a brand range of maritime security threats as a result of interplay of economic , socio-political , environmental and technological factors.

“It is in this context that the Nigeria Navy as the foremost maritime interest in line with Nigeria’s constitutional goals, projects force well beyond the Gulf of Guinea.

” Invariably our maritime security yearning is consequent upon the nation’s geostrategic realities and the accompanying impacts on its well being. As a littoral State, Nigeria has high dependency on the maritime environment for her economic survival. Shipping activities , exploration, exploitation of maritime resources, as well as use of port facilities, have over the years generated over 80 percent of the revenue that drives the nation’s budget.

“Unfortunately, these have also come with the unintended consequences of attracting criminals of different mix. Nigeria like other littoral States in Africa countries, continues to encounter a brand range of maritime security threats as a result of interplay of economic , socio political , environmental and technological factors

“It is in this context that the Nigerian Navy as a foremost maritime security agency in the country, is critically important. Its mandate envisions a Navy that would single-handedly defend Nigeria’s maritime interest in line with Nigeria’s constitutional goals and project force well beyond the gulf of Guinea”, he noted.

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Defence Chief tasks Navy on N’ East, N’ Delta security threats

— 18th November 2017

… As Navy graduates 1, 585 personnel in Rivers From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, has charged the Nigerian Navy to braced up for the security challenges in the North-East and Niger Delta areas of the country. General Olonisakin has also declared that Nigeria, like other African countries,…

  • I’ll complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeyeland, Wike pledges

    — 18th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has assured Ekpeye people that his administration would complete all ongoing projects in the area in line with his campaign promises. Speaking on Saturday during the traditional reception for Sen. Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly Ahoada, Governor Wike also elevated the…

  • Sea-Piracy: Police to deploy 16 gun boats, 6000 Policemen

    — 18th November 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Nigeria Police is set to deploy 16 gun boats and 6000 armed Police personnel to Bayelsa State waterways and creeks in the bid to tackle sea piracy and criminality in the State. The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, who made this known during a call on him by…

  • Nwoye alleges arrest of his agents, supporters

    — 18th November 2017

    Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Nwoye, on Saturday, complained of arrest of some of his agents and his supporters by security operatives. He cast his vote at his Offianta 008 at about 11:45a.m. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy…

  • Initial delay at Nwoye’s ward as APC candidate votes

    — 18th November 2017

    There was an initial delay in the Anambra State gubernatorial election on Saturday as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Nwoye, could not not commence as expected at the poling unit of Nwoye at  Iloabito Ward 1, Nsugbe, when the card reader machine failed to function. It thus delayed the exercise, but…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share