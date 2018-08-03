– The Sun News
Latest
3rd August 2018 - Defections: We’ve nothing to fear –APC governors
3rd August 2018 - Nigeria Rugby Federation appoints S/African coach 
3rd August 2018 - Iheanacho seeks to maintain goalscoring form
3rd August 2018 - Community Shield: Moses vows to bring City down
3rd August 2018 - Overcoming a servile mentality
3rd August 2018 - Buhari and disadvantage of incumbency
3rd August 2018 - Industry Nite has influenced pop culture globally – Ohio
3rd August 2018 - CAA Asaba 2018: Amusan, Enekwachi win gold for Nigeria
3rd August 2018 - Theatricals, illegalities all over
3rd August 2018 - How Boko Haram killed Argungu fishing festival
Home / Cover / National / Defections: We’ve nothing to fear –APC governors
APC

Defections: We’ve nothing to fear –APC governors

— 3rd August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors elected on  the platform of the ruling  All Progressives Congress (APC), have said the party has nothing to fear over the recent defections.

They said their position is hinged on the fact that the party was still in the majority both in the states and in both houses of the National Assembly.

Chairman of APC Governors Forum and Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, made the disclosure after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night.

He said it was unfortunate that their colleagues from Kwara, Benue and Sokoto left but said it was not surprising.

Okorocha said, “As you are aware, three of our colleagues left the party and we got one in through Ekiti. This is politics, it is unfortunate that they had to go but that has not in any way reduced our party or has touched us in any way. We are still strong, much more stronger and united.

READ ALSO: Asaba 2018: Amusan wins first gold medal for Nigeria, targets inter-continental event

“We have 22 states, 53 Senators, we are still the majority and we are hoping to get more into our party so we are here to let President Buhari know that we are with him and nobody is leaving the party anymore and those who have left, we were aware they will leave many years before now because what they were asking for, the party could not afford to give them.

“But all said and done, we are determined and happy that Nigerians know the truth and our President is in high spirits,” he said.

According to him, President Buhari means well and he is willing to fight corruption adding, “you all know if you are fighting corruption, it will fight back and this is what’s happening.

“We are here to let him know that we are ready as his foot soldiers.”

Okorocha also called on Nigerians to again vote for President Buhari next year, to enable him complete the good works he has started for the country.

Also speaking in the same vein, National chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole said the party will not be deterred by the defections, which he said has filtered the membership of the party. He said the party is solidly on ground and will work hard to win at all levels in 2019.

READ ALSO: Adeosun: SERAP gives NYSC 7 days to provide documents on certificate

“We have 22 states after all the defections and that represents a very comfortable overwhelming majority of the states but much more important is that we have gone through the filter and what we have are people who are strong believers in the mission of our party. I’m not really surprised at what is happening. I have always said that it is not going to be sustainable to have people from all the extremes, we have tried to manage it but you can see that at the end of the day, water has to find its level,” he said.

In attendance at the meeting were 17 governors, namely: Governors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa, Abubakar Bugudu Atiku of Kebbi Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Aminu Masari of Katsina,  Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Deputy Governor of Osun State, Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori represented the governor of Osun State.

Others were the Secretary to the Governement of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

Defections: We’ve nothing to fear –APC governors

— 3rd August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governors elected on  the platform of the ruling  All Progressives Congress (APC), have said the party has nothing to fear over the recent defections. They said their position is hinged on the fact that the party was still in the majority both in the states and in both houses of the National…

  • ALLEGED PLOT

    PDP recalls senators to Abuja

    — 3rd August 2018

    A WhatsApp message was sent to PDP lawmakers by a party leader Wednesday evening, alerting them to the alleged plot by the members of the APC Fred Itua, Abuja; Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Worried over alleged plots by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki…

  • OPPOSITION PDP ALLEGES

    PDP alleges plot to impeach Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 3rd August 2018

    • Nigerians no longer believe opposition PDP party’s lies – Presidency Ndubuisi Orji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) yesterday alleged that there was a plan to illegally remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, from office, as Senate President and Deputy Senate President. READ ALSO: Ekweremadu exposes plots…

  • SARAKI - OFFER myself in defence of democracy

    I offer myself in defence of democracy – Saraki

    — 3rd August 2018

    “I offer myself to ensure I continue to play my part, to continue to ensure that we defend our democratic principles in this country…” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, said he has offered himself for the defence of democratic principles in country. Saraki, who announced his defection from the All Progressives…

  • KALU NO-CASE SUBMISSION

    Kalu, others appeal Justice Idris’ ruling on no case submission

    — 3rd August 2018

    The judge said: “I am of the view that the defendants have some explanations to make in the light of… the evidence… The no-case submission is dismissed” Ismail Omipidan Former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Federal High Court, which last Tuesday said he…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share