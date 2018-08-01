Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the gale of defections rocking the political landscape of the country, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Sani, has described politicians as ‘selfish’, insisting that the interest of masses do not feature in their ambitions.

Sani’s statement which came on AIT’s Kakaaki programme monitored, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The ADP chairman added that the same people who dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because of its internal wrangling to the All Progressive Congress (APC) are the same people running back without consulting the electorate.

According to Sani, “Where is the people’s interest in all these? What we are seeing is that politicians are on their own. They have not factored in the interest of Nigerians.

“Nothing has demonstrated that these people are ready to work for the interest of Nigerians. Somebody will just wake up one morning and say he does not think his interest is in a particular party without even consulting the electorate,” he added.

He also noted that even the composition of the APC was built on a faulty foundation.

Sani continued, “This government came on a platform of disorganisation in the first instance, and that is why we are where we are today, and you can see that from the key actors.

READ ALSO: Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi

“The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who, in fact, was the architect of the problem in the PDP went to the APC, distabilised it and has moved again to the PDP to cause distabilisation in the polity.”

On the bulwark at the Benue State House of Assembly by security personnel which is being linked to planned impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom, Sani alleged that the security personnel were dancing to the tune of the Presidency given the constitutional mandate of the force to be answerable to the Executive.

He, however, implored Nigerians not to cave in to the antics of politicians, but urged that they should seek alternative platforms that would take them to political and economic El Dorado.