– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair
1st August 2018 - Serena suffers career’s worst loss to Konta
1st August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi
1st August 2018 - Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming
1st August 2018 - Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies
1st August 2018 - ECOWAS, ECCAS pledge to check insecurity
1st August 2018 - FG investigates alleged trafficking of Pangolin Scales to Japan
1st August 2018 - Buhari presides over FEC meeting
1st August 2018 - Benue youth group condemns impeachment move against Ortom
1st August 2018 - Police arrest bizman with 2 pump action, double-barrel guns in Benin
Home / National / Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair
DEFECTIONS

Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair

— 1st August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the gale of defections rocking the political landscape of the country, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Sani, has described politicians as ‘selfish’, insisting that the interest of masses do not feature in their ambitions.

Sani’s statement which came on AIT’s Kakaaki programme monitored, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The ADP chairman added that the same people who dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because of its internal wrangling to the All Progressive Congress (APC) are the same people running back without consulting the electorate.

According to Sani, “Where is the people’s interest in all these? What we are seeing is that politicians are on their own. They have not factored in the interest of Nigerians.

“Nothing has demonstrated that these people are ready to work for the interest of Nigerians. Somebody will just wake up one morning and say he does not think his interest is in a particular party without even consulting the electorate,” he added.

He also noted that even the composition of the APC was built on a faulty foundation.

Sani continued, “This government came on a platform of disorganisation in the first instance, and that is why we are where we are today, and you can see that from the key actors.

READ ALSO: Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi

“The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who, in fact, was the architect of the problem in the PDP went to the APC, distabilised it and has moved again to the PDP to cause distabilisation in the polity.”

On the bulwark at the Benue State House of Assembly by security personnel which is being linked to planned impeachment of Governor Samuel Ortom, Sani alleged that the security personnel were dancing to the tune of the Presidency given the constitutional mandate of the force to be answerable to the Executive.

He, however, implored Nigerians not to cave in to the antics of politicians, but urged that they should seek alternative platforms that would take them to political and economic El Dorado.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DEFECTIONS

Defections: Politicians are selfish, says ADP chair

— 1st August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the gale of defections rocking the political landscape of the country, the chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engr. Yabaji Sani, has described politicians as ‘selfish’, insisting that the interest of masses do not feature in their ambitions. Sani’s statement which came on AIT’s Kakaaki programme monitored, on Wednesday, in…

  • BAGUDU

    Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi

    — 1st August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Wednesday, was in tears over the level of poverty and underdevelopment among the people of the state. Governor Bagudu, who could not hold back his emotions, while speaking with journalists, noted that he was usually disturbed seeing people of the state wallowing in poverty because…

  • livestock

    Kebbi Govt. secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to boost fish, livestock farming

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Kebbi Government has secured N1.5 billion loan to provide financial support to fishermen and livestock farmers to consolidate the achievements recorded in agricultural production as major revenue earner in the state. The Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, made this known during media chat in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday. He said “we…

  • SCIENCE

    Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies

    — 1st August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has perfected plans to set up two new agencies in addition to the 17 existing ones. This was disclosed by the Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu, in Abuja, during the official inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for its establishment. The two new agencies proposed to be setup…

  • PANGOLIN

    FG investigates alleged trafficking of Pangolin Scales to Japan

    — 1st August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has initiated investigations into the seizure by the Japanese Customs Service‎ of about 7,100 kilograms of Pangolin Scales alleged to have originated from Nigeria. Minister of State for Environment, ‎Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made this known while reacting to a media report on the seized items which was said to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share