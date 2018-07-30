– The Sun News
DEFECTIONS

Defections: nPDP has not completely left APC -Apugo

— 30th July 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters,  a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of APC from Abia State, Prince Benjamin Apugo has debunked rumour that all members of nPDP have left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apugo said majority of the members are still in the ruling party. Speaking at his Nkata Ibeku country home, Umuahia, Apugo, who  was a prominent member of nPDP said despite the defection by few of its members, the group’s agreement with APC was still intact.

He said, “All of us left PDP because of the high level of impunity  and the looting of the nation’s treasury that was the hallmark of the party.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Chief Sam Nkire has said Adams Oshiomhole’s leadership style was bad and only good for the 18th century.

READ ALSO: Killings: Anglican Church hires 3 Fulani missionaries in Enugu

The former member of the Board of Trustees of the ruling APC said part of the reasons why members were leaving the APC for other parties, was the foisting of Oshiomhole on the party against the will of the majority.

According to Chief Nkire, unless the APC reforms and comes down from its high horse to become a people -oriented party, which welcomes people rather than driving people away, “the exodus will have no end.”

