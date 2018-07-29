– The Sun News
APC

Defections from APC, move to rescue Nigeria, says Katsina PDP chair

— 29th July 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Alhaji Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, has described the recent gale of defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a move to save Nigeria’s democracy.

Apart from some 15 Senators and 32 members of the House of Representatives who defected from the APC to the PDP last week, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State also dumped the APC in favour of the major opposition party.

“This is a good signal for 2019 general elections and it also means that the PDP has been doing the right thing,” Majigiri said, in Katsina, at the weekend.

He spoke during a North-West PDP Social Media Retreat during which he urged the participants to exploit the social media to expose what Majigiri described as the ‘failings’ of the APC government.

The theme for the one-day retreat was, ‘Identifying Social Media Role and Influence Ahead of 2019.’

As Majigiri puts it thus, “In spite of all the harassment and intimidation, we have never taken the laws into our hands. We keep doing the right thing and now you can see that it has paid off.

“The defectors defected from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP because they want to save Nigeria from her decayed democracy under APC.

“They are back in the PDP to join forces in the mission to rescue the nation.”

“I hereby urge you to expose their faults and mistakes and let them know that what they are doing is against the Constitution of our great country.

“You should continue to talk about the crash in value of the naira and unemployment which have become the order of the day in Nigeria under the APC administration.

“The APC came to power in 2015 without operational plans for governance. That is why the PDP campaign for 2019 will be little if our youth can effectively use the social media.

“The APC leaders during their campaigns in 2015 promised to fix Nigeria within one year but almost four years after, they have not done anything, instead, things get worse by the day.”

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 29th July 2018 at 5:26 pm
    Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. PDP, APC etc. are clubs of bandits, political prostitutes, generation of failures, complicit and collaborators of the enemy fighting on a sunken ship nickname Nigeria and must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

