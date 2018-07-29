Defections from APC, move to rescue Nigeria, says Katsina PDP chair

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Alhaji Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, has described the recent gale of defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a move to save Nigeria’s democracy.

Apart from some 15 Senators and 32 members of the House of Representatives who defected from the APC to the PDP last week, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State also dumped the APC in favour of the major opposition party.

“This is a good signal for 2019 general elections and it also means that the PDP has been doing the right thing,” Majigiri said, in Katsina, at the weekend.

He spoke during a North-West PDP Social Media Retreat during which he urged the participants to exploit the social media to expose what Majigiri described as the ‘failings’ of the APC government.

The theme for the one-day retreat was, ‘Identifying Social Media Role and Influence Ahead of 2019.’

As Majigiri puts it thus, “In spite of all the harassment and intimidation, we have never taken the laws into our hands. We keep doing the right thing and now you can see that it has paid off.

“The defectors defected from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP because they want to save Nigeria from her decayed democracy under APC.

“They are back in the PDP to join forces in the mission to rescue the nation.”

“I hereby urge you to expose their faults and mistakes and let them know that what they are doing is against the Constitution of our great country.

“You should continue to talk about the crash in value of the naira and unemployment which have become the order of the day in Nigeria under the APC administration.

“The APC came to power in 2015 without operational plans for governance. That is why the PDP campaign for 2019 will be little if our youth can effectively use the social media.

“The APC leaders during their campaigns in 2015 promised to fix Nigeria within one year but almost four years after, they have not done anything, instead, things get worse by the day.”