Of defections and counter-narratives

Tinubu’s narratives differ significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. The story has turned to one of claims and counter-claims

Amanze Obi

We have in recent weeks been struggling with the rough edges of history. The events of 2014 have come alive again, four years after. And the conclusion is simple. Those who should have learned from the lessons of history have failed to do so.

When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party at the time, bled profusely from the wounds of defection, the development was received with mixed feelings. While those who stood to benefit from it applauded it, the losers looked the other way with indifference. They neither taunted nor insulted anyone. They just were not bothered. The defections only made meaning to them after the elections were won and lost.

Significantly, the events of 2014 are repeating themselves. The new ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which benefited from PDP’s loss at that time, is at the receiving end now. The APC, like the PDP of 2014, is bleeding. It has lost some of its key members to the PDP. The tables, you would say, have turned. But there is a difference here. When the PDP was being pummelled as a result of the defections, the party, as I noted earlier, did not do battle with anyone. It overlooked the development. It moved on as if nothing was the matter. But the reverse is the case now. The APC is not that generous. It is not large-hearted about the events of the moment. Rather, it is sounding belligerent and pugnacious. It is daring the defectors to a combat. It is even being pretentious about its misfortune. It is treating the issue with utmost levity, as if it does

not matter. It does not want to face the harsh reality that is staring it nakedly in the face. The party’s national chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has not helped matters. He has not shown humility even in the face of adversity. Rather, he is busy flying off the handle and insulting freely those who have turned their back on the APC. Oshiomhole’s brashness in this matter is most impolitic. It is unbecoming of someone that is occupying such a high office. Somebody needs to call the man to order. He is just deepening the woes of his party.

Regrettably, however, Oshiomhole is not about to be bailed out of his delusion. Rather, he is being goaded on by those who ought to call him to order. One such person is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State. Tinubu, from what is going on, is Oshiomhole’s ally. He has joined his party’s national chairman in the war of invectives. Together, they are throwing brickbats at those who do not support the APC and its ways. The other day, Tinubu took on the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. Saraki and Tambuwal, it should be recalled, were among the heavyweights whose defections from the PDP four years ago significantly weakened the then ruling party. Four years after, they are taking us through the same route. However, the difference this time is that the likes of Tinubu, who welcomed them with open arms four years ago, are at the receiving end now. They are left in the cold now. The shivers are sending shock waves down their spines. It was in this apparent state of trepidation that Tinubu blurted out. He has accused Saraki and Tambuwal of selfishness. He said they left APC because they were not promised automatic return tickets to the offices they occupy. It must be noted, however, that Tinubu’s narratives differ very significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. Essentially, the story has turned out to be one of claims and counter-claims.