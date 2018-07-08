The Sun News
Latest
8th July 2018 - Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair
8th July 2018 - Ademowo ordains new clergymen
8th July 2018 - Sokoto Yoruba community honours Tambuwal’s aide, 9 others
8th July 2018 - APC crises: Chieftain begs leaders to consider party’s interest  
8th July 2018 - 72,000 Cancer patients die annually in Nigeria, says ex-VC
8th July 2018 - Olubadan stool’s contender dies at 92
8th July 2018 - Anambra College girls emerge finalists for Technovation World Challenge
8th July 2018 - Detained 17 PDP members regain freedom in Ogun
8th July 2018 - 2019: APC adopts Smart Adeyemi for Senate
8th July 2018 - Group urges Gov. Obaseki to link Opkella with Agenebode
Home / National / Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair
SARAKI

Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair

— 8th July 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State said, on Sunday, that they were awaiting the directive of the Senate President Bukola Saraki on whether to defect from the ruling party.

APC chairman in the state, Hon. Ishola Balogun-Fulani, said at a crowded press conference, in Ilorin, that members of the party remain committed to Saraki and would follow his decision.

Balogun-Fulani described the APC as ‘a broken party’, lamenting that the cord of unity amongst members has been severed due to internal wrangling and the unwarranted trial of the Senate President.

The Chairman had been asked to respond to a call last week by the party’s three senatorial chairmen in the state asking Saraki to lead them out of the APC.  The three party leaders were also in attendance at Sunday’s briefing by Balogun-Fulani.

He clarified that, “Everyone has a right to express what he wants but as for us, we wait on what our leader (Saraki) will decide,” quoting a Qur’anic verse to seek God’s guidance for the Senate President in taking any decision on the issue of defection.

Earlier, Baligun-Fulani had expressed relief, satisfaction and justification by the decision of the Supreme Court discharging and acquitting Saraki of allegations of false asset declaration, pointing out that the party has held the same position since the now ended trial began three years ago.

“As you are aware, on Friday, a five – man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad unanimously ruled that the Senate President is innocent of assets declaration and sundry charges instituted against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. The Supreme Court further declared the evidence led by the prosecution as hearsay.

“As a party, we salute the Supreme Court for delivering that landmark judgement which represents victory for democracy.

“We are happy that the judgement has reinforced our expressed belief that the Senate President is innocent of all the trump up charges.

“You will recall that when the case began at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on September 22, 2015, I addressed press conference to alert the people of Kwara State and indeed, Nigerians that the case was politically-motivated. It was a clear case of political witch-hunting.

“During the 1018 days that the case lasted, we made it a duty to alert the public about the twists and turns. We once raised alarm that desperate politicians have hijacked the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“We once said that the case was been remotely-controlled by politicians. At the end of the tortuous legal fireworks of 1018 days, we are satisfied that justice has been delivered on the case.

“We recall that the torturous political persecution of our leader, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki began because he exercised his constitutionally-guaranteed right to contest for the position of Senate President against the wishes of some political forces in the All Progressives Congress.

“All manners of extra-judicial strategies and unconstitutional measures were deployed to humiliate, vilify, embarrass and remove the Senate President from office. We thank Almighty Allah for his victory and we congratulate the Senate President for this hard-won victory.

“Like we have always maintained, no political party ever survived war waged against itself. Indeed, It is now clear that the bond of unity and cohesion in the APC has been weakened, damaged, fractured and severed.

“As a party, we extend gratitude to Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable members of the Federal House of Representatives and the entire institution of the National Assembly for standing firmly with the Senate President.

“We also commend all Nigerians who are lovers of democracy and believers of rule of law for standing on the side of rule of law and democracy during the political persecution period.

“Particularly, we salute our political structure, all members of APC in Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole for keeping fate with the Senate President. May Allah continue to stand by you.

“Finally, we wish to reiterate and categorically declare our unconditional loyalty to the leadership of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, CON. Come rain, come sun, we will continue to stand by the Senate President,” he stated.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair

— 8th July 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State said, on Sunday, that they were awaiting the directive of the Senate President Bukola Saraki on whether to defect from the ruling party. APC chairman in the state, Hon. Ishola Balogun-Fulani, said at a crowded press conference, in Ilorin, that members of…

  • ADEMOWO

    Ademowo ordains new clergymen

    — 8th July 2018

    The Diocese of Lagos, which is the oldest Anglican Diocese in Nigeria, has ordained new clergyman into the church. The Trinity ordination was held on Sunday, July 1. It was a service with a difference under the guidance of the Holy Spirit where four well-trained Ordinands were made Deacons and eight Deacons were ordained as…

  • SOKOTO

    Sokoto Yoruba community honours Tambuwal’s aide, 9 others

    — 8th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Yoruba in Sokoto State, on Sunday, conferred honorary chieftaincy on 10 of its illustrious sons in the state. Those honoured included Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chief James Bolorunduro Olorunfemi. The recipient, who is also President General, Yoruba Community Sokoto, was bestowed with honorary title of Majekobaje. The event held…

  • PARTY

    APC crises: Chieftain begs leaders to consider party’s interest  

    — 8th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of 2019 general election, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Donatus Okonna, has called on the leaders of the party, in Enugu State, to sheathe the swords and embrace peace to salvage the party. Okonna, who spoke to Daily Sun, in an interview, said that the crisis festering in…

  • CANCER

    72,000 Cancer patients die annually in Nigeria, says ex-VC

    — 8th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Prof. Abdulmumini Rafindadi, has disclosed that of 102,000 cases of Cancer recorded annually in Nigeria, 72,000 patients die due to lack of proper medical treatment. Prof. Rafindadi who is now a Professor of Pathology at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share