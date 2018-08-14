– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members
14th August 2018 - Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo
14th August 2018 - Why Gov Okowa deserves second term – Ugochukwu
14th August 2018 - Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki
14th August 2018 - Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole
14th August 2018 - 2019: NYCN raises the alarm over plots to impose politicians’ children Nigerians
14th August 2018 - Osun Guber: APC accuses SDP of employment scam
14th August 2018 - Alaba escapes serious injury
14th August 2018 - APC has eroded democratic gains, says Fayose
14th August 2018 - How I got over Tinubu’s letters –Oyegun
Home / Cover / National / Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki
DEFECTION

Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki

— 14th August 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Senate minority leader, Godwill Akpabio, has said he and the Senate President Bukola Saraki are  as  guilty as others, as far as recent defections of lawmakers from one political party to the other is concerned.

At the weekend, one of the national dailies, reported that Saraki was planning  to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant as senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, in line with provisions of section 68 (1g) of the 1999 Constitution.

The section specifies that a lawmaker  can only defect from the party upon which he won election into the parliament to another party, if there is a division in the party down the line, a provision Akpabio, according to the report, did not meet before defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to  the All Progressives Congress ( APC) last week.

READ ALSO: Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole

But reacting to the report yesterday, in a chat with journalists, Akpabio said the move, as far as he was concerned, was a rumour. He added that even if it was true, other senators who defected from APC to PDP are also guilty of the same offence “because APC is also a united party without any division.”

He said he is not perturbed at all about the report and the rumoured move since all defectors are involved.

“As you are looking at me, do I look perturbed? I’ve not heard the report. The reason I think that is a rumour is that there is, at the moment, no division in the APC. The APC is one family. If you hear about R-APC, that was not really a division and it has even  been consumed in what they call Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

“So, there is no division in APC as they are saying there is no division in PDP, and so, any defection from APC to PDP should also attract the treatment of declaration of seats vacant,” he said.

He, however, dismissed the alleged move being made by the leadership of the APC to impeach Saraki through senators elected on the platform of the party. He said such a move or plot is not known to him.

He said: “I just came in from Ikot-Ekpene, where I decided, with my people, to join APC. I’m yet to be briefed on any of those items. I have not heard anything of such from anybody.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th August 2018 at 7:49 am
    Reply

    You’re all clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy fighting on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria and must fight the war to finish and go down with the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IMO

Imo impeachment saga: Judge summons panel members

— 14th August 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Justice Benjamin Iheaka of the Owerri High Court, on Monday, ordered other members of the panel of inquiry to be served court summons and to appear before it through the office of the Chief Judge of the state, who  constituted the panel. The presiding judge made the order, following the argument by…

  • DANKWAMBO

    Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo

    — 14th August 2018

    Cosmas Omegoh Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has debunked media claim that he was shelving his presidential bid, describing the report as a story “best fit only for the trash-can.” He added that “such concocted-trash can only exists in the wild imagination of the authors of the story. It is as false as…

  • OKOWA SECOND TERM

    Why Gov Okowa deserves second term – Ugochukwu

    — 14th August 2018

    I believe Okowa has done quite well to deserve a second term in office. There are many reasons why he should be supported by all Deltans for re-election. Chinelo Obogo Ugochukwu Ogbuenyi is a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Alliance aspiring to represent Ndokwa East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly…

  • DEFECTION

    Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki

    — 14th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Former Senate minority leader, Godwill Akpabio, has said he and the Senate President Bukola Saraki are  as  guilty as others, as far as recent defections of lawmakers from one political party to the other is concerned. At the weekend, one of the national dailies, reported that Saraki was planning  to declare Akpabio’s…

  • APC

    Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole

    — 14th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Following the abortion of the much-touted National Assembly reconvening, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and senators of the ruling party, last night met in Abuja, for the fifth time since his emergence in June. Although the meeting was still ongoing at press time, it was gathered that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share