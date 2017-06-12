The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - Defection to PDP: APGA urges Abia speaker to declare member’s seat vacant
12th June 2017 - Anambra: I’ll revive ailing industries, make Orient Petroleum more viable -Nwibe
12th June 2017 - Anambra guber: APC aspirant surrenders to Obiano
12th June 2017 - Baby factory: NAPTIP urges South East govs to shut down illegal maternities, clinics
12th June 2017 - Minimum wage: Nigerian workers to wait longer
12th June 2017 - Restructuring: Afenifere slams South-West APC leaders
12th June 2017 - GOC assures troops in North East of steady salary
12th June 2017 - LUTH crises over –CMD
12th June 2017 - We’re confident of INEC registration –ANN
12th June 2017 - Killer of Imo-born US-based Army shot dead in Abia
Home / National / Defection to PDP: APGA urges Abia speaker to declare member’s seat vacant

Defection to PDP: APGA urges Abia speaker to declare member’s seat vacant

— 12th June 2017

From Okey Sampson, Aba

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Aba South chapter has urged the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chikwendu Kanu to declare the seat of the member representing Aba South constituency, Emmanuel Ebere vacant for defecting to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Ebere had on May 26, 2017, in a letter he addressed to the chairman of APGA, Ward 3, Aba South Local Government said: “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning from my position as a member of APGA.
“I meticulously took this decision consequent upon the polarisation of the party caused by leadership tussle both at the national and state levels. At the national level, we have Chief Martin Agbaso’s faction and Victor Oye’s faction fighting for the control of the national office; while at the state level, we have the Rev Augustine Ehiemere’s faction and Chief Charley Nwayanwu’s faction at each other’s throat.”
Reacting to the development, Chairman of APGA in Aba South, Jude Eke said APGA’s demand for the seat of Ebere to be declared vacant was for the fact that he left the party on which he rode to the House, on the false reason that there was crisis in APGA.
Stating that there was no crisis in APGA, Eke said if there was crisis in any political party in Nigeria, it was the new party of Ebere, the PDP, which he stated necessitated people defecting from it to other parties.
“Unless there are other reasons he has not let the public to know, but if Ebere’s sole reason for defecting to PDP was that there was crisis in APGA, I think he is trying to deceive his constituents who sent him to the House because if there is any party that is riddled with crisis in Nigeria, it is his new party, the PDP.
“It is an irony that while people including some of the founding fathers of PDP are leaving it in their droves to other parties because of crisis that has bedevilled the party in the past two years, someone is leaving a peaceful party like APGA to a party people are running out from.”
Eke who advised politicians to always have conscience recalled that it was the same PDP the lawmaker had defected to that refused to give him ticket in 2015 to run for election, but was given the ticket on a platter when he joined APGA.
“I would like to recall that PDP denied him ticket in the last election and left him almost frustrated. APGA picked him, gave him free ticket and delivered him with Dr. Alex Otti’s influence and financial support.”
APGA which said it was not losing sleep over the lawmaker’s defection considering the fact it was yet to feel the impact of his representation, however stated it might be considering legal option if the Speaker of the House fail to declare Hon Ebere’s seat vacant.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Defection to PDP: APGA urges Abia speaker to declare member’s seat vacant

— 12th June 2017

From Okey Sampson, Aba The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Aba South chapter has urged the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chikwendu Kanu to declare the seat of the member representing Aba South constituency, Emmanuel Ebere vacant for defecting to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Ebere had on May…

Share

  • Anambra: I’ll revive ailing industries, make Orient Petroleum more viable -Nwibe

    — 12th June 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and governorship aspirant in the November 18 Anambra State election, Barth Nwibe, has promised to resuscitate ailing industries. He also said he would make the state-owned Orient Petroleum and Gas Company more viable, to generate more revenue and create job opportunities for the teeming…

    Share

  • Anambra guber: APC aspirant surrenders to Obiano

    — 12th June 2017

     From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia The second term bid of Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano received a boost yesterday when a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr. Harris Chuma, withdrew from the race, to support him. Also, no fewer than 200,000 members…

    Share

  • Baby factory: NAPTIP urges South East govs to shut down illegal maternities, clinics

    — 12th June 2017

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli, has urged the South East governors to shut down all illegal maternities and clinics where illicit adoption of children take place on a daily basis. She also canvassed collaboration and assistance from critical stakeholders in…

    Share

  • Minimum wage: Nigerian workers to wait longer

    — 12th June 2017

    …As FG says no time limit for negotiation From Bimbola Oyesola, Geneva Nigerian worker’s hope of earning a new minimum wage soon may be a mere wish, as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said in Geneva, Switzerland that there was no time limit to when the process that would lead to…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share