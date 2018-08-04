– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu
4th August 2018 - We’ll humiliate Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal in 2019 – Oshiomhole
4th August 2018 - FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu – PDP
4th August 2018 - Akume, Al-Makura behind plot to impeach Ortom – Waku
4th August 2018 - We’ll remove Saraki as Senate President – Moh’d Lawal
4th August 2018 - Umahi, Ayade deny plot to dump PDP for APC
4th August 2018 - EVIL CLERIC
4th August 2018 - Funke Oshonaike: At 43, men still eye me
4th August 2018 - The 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship
4th August 2018 - How to choose the right makeup for fair skin
Home / Cover / National / Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu
SARAKI - ADAMU - BANANA PEEL

Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu

— 4th August 2018

“He has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip… I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision.”

Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) has faulted the defection of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adamu, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said, “Saraki had stepped on banana peel and should be prepared to bear the consequences of his action. If Saraki knows political intricacies and the political terrain or the path where the banana peel in political landscape is, he will be more cautious.

“The way he is going now, he has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip. I will not pretend. I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision. He will have stories to tell along the line. It is not the best he could have done. He had a duty to his father to keep the flag of the family flying, but the way he is going, I do not think he is doing that.”

He then urged Saraki to step down to avert the consequences, adding that “he should honorably return the crown or be ready to bear the consequences.”

Adamu, who is the Head of pro-Buhari Support Group in the Senate, vowed that with the defection, it would not be business as usual. He explained that “the defection of Saraki and the other lawmakers is a game changer. We expect them to do it amicably and peacefully. They should make sure they do not run away with our crown.

READ ALSO: 2019: Buhari support groups begin campaign in South South

“If they think they will go and nothing will happen and that it will be business as usual, then they need to think again. I will not say whether we will take steps or not take steps. We hope that between now and resumption of Senate plenary, more events will unfold. We do not want to be in a hurry to speculate.”

The lawmaker, however, said that if Saraki insists on leading a Senate with majority of lawmakers from the APC, there would be repercussions.

When reminded that Saraki did not do anything constitutionally wrong by defecting, and that there was a precedence where former Speaker of House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, defected but remained the Speaker, Adamu said, “It will not happen this time. We are more educated on the rules now.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI - ADAMU - BANANA PEEL

Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu

— 4th August 2018

“He has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip… I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision.” Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) has faulted the defection of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party. Adamu,…

  • We’ll humiliate Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal in 2019 – Oshiomhole

    — 4th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has opened up on the strategy he will deploy to defeat defectors like Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Samuel Ortom and Aminu Tambuwal in Kwara, Benue and Sokoto states respectively. He therefore called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the…

  • APC DYING

    FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu – PDP

    — 4th August 2018

    “The APC is dying. What we see today is the last kick of a dying horse. It’s body has shrunk and decays more each day whilst the putrid stench of dead bodies trails it…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government of shopping…

  • JOSEPH WAKU

    Akume, Al-Makura behind plot to impeach Ortom – Waku

    — 4th August 2018

    The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been advised to change his approach and leadership style if he wishes to succeed as the party’s chairman. Making this appeal in this interview with TUNDE THOMAS, a leading APC chieftain, Senator Joseph Waku, described Oshiomhole as being too arrogant and combative as a leader. The…

  • We’ll remove Saraki as Senate President – Moh’d Lawal

    — 4th August 2018

    Buhari ally Mohammed Lawal cautions those thinking the President would to succumb to any form of intimidation to perish such thought. Former Deputy Director of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Council, Engineer Mohammed Lawal, has warned those who think that President Muhammad Buhari was going to succumb to any form of intimidation to perish such thought….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share