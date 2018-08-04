“He has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip… I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision.”

Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) has faulted the defection of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adamu, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said, “Saraki had stepped on banana peel and should be prepared to bear the consequences of his action. If Saraki knows political intricacies and the political terrain or the path where the banana peel in political landscape is, he will be more cautious.

“The way he is going now, he has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip. I will not pretend. I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision. He will have stories to tell along the line. It is not the best he could have done. He had a duty to his father to keep the flag of the family flying, but the way he is going, I do not think he is doing that.”

He then urged Saraki to step down to avert the consequences, adding that “he should honorably return the crown or be ready to bear the consequences.”

Adamu, who is the Head of pro-Buhari Support Group in the Senate, vowed that with the defection, it would not be business as usual. He explained that “the defection of Saraki and the other lawmakers is a game changer. We expect them to do it amicably and peacefully. They should make sure they do not run away with our crown.